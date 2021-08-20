Lady Sarah Chatto's sweet nod to mother Princess Margaret on her wedding day The Queen's niece wore a custom-made accessory

Royal brides often pay tribute to their family members on their wedding day, and Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto was no exception.

She chose a very special accessory that was created especially for her nuptials to Daniel Chatto in 1994 – the Snowdon Floral Tiara.

It was made using three diamond brooches that were originally a wedding gift to her mother Margaret from her husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, the First Earl of Snowdon, in 1960.

The floral brooches featured a series of sparkling leaves and petals which were particularly striking when they were combined by Wartski to form the tiara.

The Queen's sister was pictured wearing the brooches on several occasions before her daughter's nuptials, including to the Ascot races in 1987. So Lady Sarah's headpiece could have acted as her 'something borrowed' and 'something new'!

Lady Sarah Chatto wore a diamond tiara made from her mother's brooches

For her big day on 14 July 1994, the beautiful bride paired the tiara with statement pearl and diamond earrings that she also borrowed from Princess Margaret, and she later inherited them after her death.

Sarah also wore a touch of greenery in her hair, a long veil and a corset-style gown designed by Jasper Conran.

Her white frock perfectly coordinated with her three bridesmaids: her half-sister, Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones, her cousin, Zara Tindall (then Phillips), and a family friend, Tara Noble-Singh.

Princess Margaret wearing one of her brooches, gifted to her by Antony Armstrong-Jones

Photos of the bridal party helping the bride out of the car shared a better look at the striking similarities between the wedding and bridesmaid dresses, since they also featured long sleeves, full skirts and a corset bodice that laced up at the back. However, the key difference was the round neckline and fresh pink flowers in their hair.

Makeup-wise, she opted for a natural look put together by Mary Greenwell, who has also worked with Princess Diana and Meghan Markle.

Lady Sarah and her husband, British artist and actor Daniel, recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary. They share two sons, Samuel and Arthur, born in 1996 and 1999 respectively.

