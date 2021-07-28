Lady Sarah Chatto had another reason to celebrate on Wednesday, following her 27th wedding anniversary with her husband, Daniel, earlier this month.

The couple's eldest son, Samuel Chatto, turned 25 on 28 July. He and his younger brother, Arthur, both have their own Instagram accounts, where they share photos from their personal lives.

Sam previously resided in Edinburgh while studying History of Art, but now lives in West Sussex where he has set up his own home studio "as a British artist and maker currently working in clay to create functional and sculptural wood fired ceramics".

Before attending the University of Edinburgh, Sam was a student at Eton College, like many of his royal relatives before him.

Personal trainer Arthur, 22, followed in his older brother's footsteps, attending Eton and the University of Edinburgh. The brothers are 28th and 29th in line to the throne respectively.

Lady Sarah pictured with eldest son Sam in 2019

While they lead fairly private lives, Sam and Arthur have in the past attended public events with the royal family, including Christmas at Sandringham and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.

Sam, who was born in 1996, is Princess Margaret's eldest grandchild. The Queen's younger sister passed away in 2002 at the age of 71.

Lady Sarah with youngest son Arthur at Harry and Meghan's wedding

The Queen's only niece, Lady Sarah Chatto, tied the knot with the British artist and former actor, Daniel, on 14 July 1994 at St Stephen's, Walbrook, in the City of London.

Zara Tindall (then Phillips) was one of Lady Sarah's bridesmaids, and the Queen, Prince Edward and his future wife Sophie, and Princess Diana were among the guests at the nuptials.

