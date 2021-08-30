Exclusive: Jess Wright reveals her wedding day will be ‘overwhelming and emotional’

With just weeks to go before her long-awaited wedding, bride-to-be Jessica Wright is over the moon that her big day with fiancé William Lee-Kemp in Majorca is finally on the horizon.

“The excitement is so real now that it’s actually going ahead. For so long, we’ve not known whether it will or not. I just can’t wait now. It will be such an overwhelming and emotional day, and it will be all the more poignant after everyone has been through such a tough time,” says Jess, 35, as she is joined by two of her bridesmaids for HELLO!’s celebratory photoshoot.

WATCH behind-the-scenes at Jess Wright's pre-wedding photoshoot

“I’m having my sister, cousins, sisters-in-law and best friends. I couldn’t decide, so I thought I’d have them all,” laughs the former The Only Way is Essex star of the 13 women who will accompany her down the aisle.

Hollie Kane Wright, Jess’s sister-in-law and her friend since childhood, says: “I can’t wait for Jess to finally get her day. I’m so honoured to be her bridesmaid – she did it for me a few years ago so I can’t wait to return the favour for her.”

Jess wears jewellery from Pandora

Jess’s sister Natalya, is also counting down the days. “It feels like it’s been a long time coming. It’s been really exciting to be with Jess for all the dress fittings. We’ve made a day out of every single fitting, so that’s been fun.”

Natalya, a maid of honour alongside one of the bride’s best friends Gabby Abrahams, adds: “I can’t wait to be by Jess’s side on her special day. Although I think I’ll have a lot of chores to do!” Among her recent duties was organising the hen do in Ibiza. It was always going to be a memorable one, and saw Jess dressed head to toe in white for each action-packed outing on the idyllic island.

Jess with two of her bridesmaids, sister Natalya and sister-in-law Hollie Kane Wright, all wearing jewellery from the Brilliance collection by Pandora

“Last trip as Miss Wright! Let’s go!” she wrote on Instagram ahead of kicking off a weekend of fun with her bridesmaids, friends and family.

Jess has also ticked off another important item on her wedding to-do list, as she tells us she has decided on a special way to thank her bridesmaids – by gifting them individually chosen jewellery by Pandora, which the Wright sisters have loved since childhood. “The pieces I’ve chosen will go perfectly with their bridesmaids’ dresses; it will complete their outfits. They are subtle but will stand out as well,” says Jess.

“All of Pandora’s jewellery is just gorgeous. It’s such amazing quality and the pieces are so beautiful and elegant that I feel it’s the perfect gift for my bridesmaids. I’ve been a fan since I was a little girl. I can’t wait for Pandora to be a part of my special day.”

A favourite on the shoot is the Pandora Brilliance stackable gold rings with diamonds, and matching bracelet. “Natalya wore it in silver, and Hollie too,” says Jess, who is now only weeks away from exchanging those all-important wedding rings.

