Jess Wright embarks on lavish hen do - see epic photos

Jessica Wright has jetted off on a lavish hen before her wedding to William Lee-Kemp, where brother Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan will play big roles.

The TOWIE star shared a selection of pictures taken at the airport before she embarked on her hen do, and it already looks insane.

Jess wrote a caption alongside the photos: "Here we go! Can’t believe I’m finally going on my hen with all the girlies. A smaller crowd than the original planned trip in May but we made it happen & im so grateful to all involved. Last trip as Miss Wright! Let’s go!!"

Fans were amazed by the photos with one writing: "That luggage is heaven! Have the best time" and another penned: "Gorgeous bride to be."

Jess was surrounded by her nearest and dearest

Jess will finally be marrying William Lee-Kemp in September, after postponing their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her brother, Mark, will be master of ceremonies.

Michelle Keegan will be one of Jess' bridesmaids on the day and back last year the bride-to-be surprised her besties with drive by deliveries to ask them to be part of her big day. The 33-year-old stood barefoot in her dressing gown in the clip shared by Jessica, where she told her sister-in-law she was "shaking", and wanted nothing more than to give her a hug.

Jess is in for a weekend of fun

Many stars were quick to wish Jess well on her celebratory trip with Helen Flanagan writing: "Ahhhhhh have the best time angel x" and TOWIE voice over star Denise Van Outen commenting: "Have an amazing time Jess [love heart emoji]."

The bridesmaids ensured Jess was dressed for the occasion with a statement bride hat and personalised jacket, suitcase and bag.

Jess' mother Carol Wright's Instagram also reveals that her pals forced her to wear nothing but a fringed bodysuit through the airport!

