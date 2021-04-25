Jessica Wright reveals date for Spanish wedding - EXCLUSIVE

In a new interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Jess Wright reveals she has had to set a new date for her wedding which had been due to take place in June.

"I really feel for all brides out there. Every day, we have been back and forth trying to decide what to do – I've been driving myself insane with it," says Jess, whose wedding to fiancé William Lee-Kemp was due to take place this summer in Majorca with 15 bridesmaids (including her sister, model Natalya, and sister-in-law, actress Michelle Keegan) and her brother – Michelle's husband, TV star, footballer and radio presenter Mark Wright – as master of ceremonies.

"We always wanted to get wed abroad with all our family and friends, but we have explored every option, different dates, different places. A few weeks ago I said to Will: 'Shall we have a smaller wedding here in England?' But he said: 'No, it is our dream to marry abroad with family and friends. It wouldn't be right to change that now.'"

With only weeks to go and still so much uncertainty about travel, Jess, 35, reveals they have decided on a new date in September.

Jess posing with her mum and sister

"It gives more time for things to get back to normal and for all our nearest and dearest to be there," says Jess, who is photographed exclusively in HELLO! with mum Carol and sister Natalya. "I have definitely relaxed since setting the new date. I can't wait to wear my dress – I just want to do it now."

Jess and her fiancé will now marry in September

For Jess the day she marries 38-year-old businessman Will can't come soon enough. "I am very lucky to have him and we have an amazing bond. We are more of a team than ever before. If any year is testament to the strength of a relationship, it is this year in lockdown. I can't wait for us to be husband and wife."

