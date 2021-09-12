Vernon Kay and Tess Daly look no different in 18-year-old wedding photos

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Vernon Kay married Tess Daly in 2003. The Strictly Come Dancing host and her beloved husband look exactly the same in their unearthed wedding photos which were taken 18 years ago. As the happy couple celebrate their anniversary on 12 September, take a look back at their fairytale wedding day…

When did Vernon Kay and Tess Daly get married?

Vernon and Tess tied the knot on 12 September 2003. They started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4, and Vernon previously told Digital Spy that they "instantly had such a blast together". The couple are now parents to two daughters – Phoebe and Amber.

Where was Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's wedding?

The couple married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. The couple travelled in style between the two venues in an old fashioned VW camper van.

Where was Tess Daly's wedding dress from?

Tess looked gorgeous on her big day in a strapless A-line wedding dress by Marina Adanou, which was embellished with crystals and sequins. The bride accessorised her look with a veil and tiara, with Jimmy Choo shoes. Vernon also couldn’t resist wearing white for the occasion, and donned a white suit by Alexandre Savile Row, which he paired with a pink shirt and patterned tie.

What celebrity guests were at Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's wedding?

Among the guests at Tess and Vernon’s wedding were Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and T4 presenter June Sarpong. DJ Brandon Block also provided the entertainment at the couple’s reception.

What have Tess Daly and Vernon Kay said about their wedding?

Vernon said he was "over the moon" at his wedding, after the couple opted to shun a high profile celebrity wedding for something a little more low-key. The couple’s marriage has come under scrutiny on a couple of occasions in recent years, and both Tess and Vernon have admitted that marriage isn’t all plain sailing, after Vernon confessed to texting glamour model Rhian Sugden in 2010 and again in 2015. "Marriage is a work in progress. Vernon and I are just people, at the end of the day," Tess told The Times in 2017.

