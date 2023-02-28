Strictly's Tess Daly makes adorable admission about 19-year marriage to Vernon Kay The Strictly Come Dancing host tied the knot with Vernon Kay in 2003

Strictly Come Dancing's glamorous host Tess Daly has revealed the secret behind her 19-year marriage to Vernon Kay - and it's more adorable than we ever expected.

Taking to TikTok, the 53-year-old star responded to a fan comment which asked her if being married to Vernon, 48, was as fun as it sounds. Tess looked radiant as ever in the clip, donning a soft cashmere jumper and delicate gold jewellery as she addressed the question. Find out her heartwarming response in the clip below…

WATCH: Tess Daly reveals the secret to her happy marriage to Vernon Kay

The glamorous TV presenter described her relationship with Vernon as being "so much fun" before admitting she still gets butterflies when her husband of 19 years lights up her phone with a text message.

"We celebrate our 20-year anniversary in September, and we still sit down for dinner and have so much to talk about - we just have a real laugh," she added.

Tess and Vernon have been married for 19 years

It seems that laughter is the antidote to their enduring love, as Tess admitted: "He's always messing about, dad dancing in the kitchen, singing and laughing. There's never a dull moment."

Tess' video comes just after the star's husband was announced to replace Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2.

Appearing on Zoe Ball's show on Monday morning, Vernon was reduced to tears as he spoke about the backlash and reflected on the support he has received from adoring fans about replacing the radio "legend".

The TV power couple credit "laughter" as the reason for their long-lasting love

The couple shares two daughters together, Phoebe and Amber, and make no secret of the fact they love spending time together as a family. Earlier this year, the Daly-Kay family descended down to the seaside for a wholesome family break in Brighton, lighting up Instagram with their stunning sunset snaps.

Vernon and Tess tied the knot on 12 September 2003. They started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4, and Vernon previously told Digital Spy that they "instantly had such a blast together".

Tess and Vernon enjoyed a family break to Brighton

The couple donned matching white outfits for their low-key first wedding, which took place in Vernon’s hometown of Horwich.

They went on to have a vow renewal for their tenth wedding anniversary, so perhaps they are planning another special celebration next year to mark 20 years of marriage!

