Strictly's Tess Daly shares ultra-romantic photo for husband Vernon Kay The Strictly Come Dancing host has been married to Vernon for nearly 20 years

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly penned a seriously romantic tribute to her husband of nearly 20 years, Vernon Kay, in light of Valentine's Day.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the glamorous BBC star shared a collage of photos of her and her beau, several of which had never been seen by fans before. In one photo, Tess looked radiant as she and Vernon snapped a romantic photo during golden hour. Another showed a shirtless Vernon lapping up the sunshine beside a sun-kissed Tess on holiday. Adorable!

"Here’s to another one Vern [heart emoji] Happy Valentine’s Day @vernonkay," Tess wrote in the caption, which sparked a flurry of doting messages from fans.

"You two - such a great match," wrote one fan, as another agreed: "Match made in heaven."

Tess and Vernon shared a romantic snap from a recent holiday

Marking two decades of being each other's Valentine's, Vernon echoed his wife's tribute on his own Instagram page, writing: "It’s 20yrs! Valentines" with a series of photos. Power couple, or what?

The power couple recently hit up Ibiza

When did Tess Daly and Veron Kay get married?

The couple tied the knot in 2003 in a magical ceremony held in Vernon's hometown, and have marked nearly two decades happily married. They are now doting parents to two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

Tess and Vernon share two children together

Tess and Vernon started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4 and they got married on 12 September 2003 at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn.

Of course, queen of the Strictly ballroom Tess didn't hold back on the sparkles on her special day. The blonde beauty looked ethereal in a strapless Marina Adanou gown with a fitted waist and full skirt, of which Tess accessorised with a sparkly bag that matched her tiara and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Tess looked like a goddess on her wedding day in 2003

For their ten-year wedding anniversary, Vernon surprised Tess with an impromptu vow renewal ceremony in France - something he revealed during his stint on l'm A Celebrity. We can't wait to see what the star has in store for their twenty-year anniversary!

