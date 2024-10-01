Tess Daly looks unrecognisable with 60s Twiggy bob and fitted lace wedding dress

Tess Daly wore two gorgeous wedding dresses for her wedding celebrations with Vernon Kay, but she recently released a photo of herself dressed in a third stunning bridal gown.

The Strictly Come Dancing host looked unrecognisable in the throwback photo, sporting short cropped blonde hair with a beehive and a sweeping fringe reminiscent of Twiggy's trademark 60s bob.

A veil had been secured in the top of her 'do, blowing in the wind in the beachside snap. Tess showed off her trim figure in a lacy, fitted wedding dress with a statement collar, short sleeves and a V-neck.

She explained in the Instagram caption that it was not taken at one of her two wedding celebrations with Vernon.

"I got tagged in this shot and it brought back all sorts of memories! It was a shoot from Brides Magazine and I think I was about 24/25 old, and with short hair!! Maybe I should I bring it back?" she asked fans.

Michelle Visage was among the first to agree, writing: "This hair is SO GLAM," while another fan wrote: "Wow ...you look fabulous. Love your hair then and now x."

Tess and Vernon's wedding

The gown in the latest photo was worlds apart from the one Tess wore for her wedding day on 12 September 2003.

The TV host wed I'm A Celebrity star Vernon at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn.

Tess looked gorgeous in an A-line wedding dress by Marina Adanou featuring a strapless neckline and crystal and sequin embellishments.

The one similarity was her hairstyle since Tess opted to wear her blonde locks in a chic updo topped with a glittering tiara and a long veil.

Ten years later, Vernon surprised his wife with a vow renewal in the south of France alongside their daughters Phoebe and Amber.

"It was very special and a wonderful way to mark ten years," Tess told HELLO!, before revealing her husband even secretly organised her bridal outfit.

Of three options he had provided, Tess chose a bridal white Gucci gown with a plunging neckline, alongside matching heels and a statement gold necklace.

"I couldn't believe it. Of course, my first question was, 'What am I going to wear?' He said, 'Don't worry, I've arranged it.' I opened the wardrobe, there was this secondary wardrobe which I hadn't seen.

"Anyway, I opened the wardrobe and he hung up three white dresses. These white glamourous gowns that he arranged with my stylist. He said, 'I hope you'll like one of those.' So I choose a long white dress, it was gorgeous like an evening dress - not a wedding gown, more for the red carpet."

