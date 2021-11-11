Katy Perry's huge engagement ring from Orlando Bloom could be a royal replica – see photos Katy Perry got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019

Orlando Bloom popped the question to Katy Perry on Valentine's Day in 2019, presenting her with a magical engagement ring.

A closer look at the jaw-dropping design reveals that it is rather similar to Princess Eugenie's sparkler, a special ring that she was given back in 2018 by her love Jack Brooksbank. Instead of a simple cushion-cut diamond or an emerald-shaped gem which are popular styles for celebrities, both ladies have eye-catching cluster rings, resembling the shape of a flower.

Katy's ring may have been chosen as a nod to Orlando's surname, as well as being perfectly fitting for her adventurous fashion sense. The stunning piece is comprised of a pink central diamond and eight clear ones as the petals. The couple's love of flowers has since been further evident, with the arrival of their daughter, Daisy.

Katy Perry's huge engagement ring was presented to her on Valentine's Day

Looking back at Princess Eugenie's gorgeous engagement photoshoot in 2018, we can see that her engagement ring is the exact same shape as Katy's, and it features a coloured centre stone too.

The striking ring, chosen by Jack Brooksbank, contains a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, which gives a beautiful pinkish orange glow.

Princess Eugenie's ring features a rare sapphire

Speaking about Eugenie's precious piece of jewellery, which contains the rarest of all sapphires which usually come from Sri Lanka, the Natural Sapphire Company said: "Nothing brings to mind blooming flowers like padparadscha sapphires. Named after the colour of a lotus blossom, the pinkish orange glow of these stones are hypnotising."

There is another royal though, who had a very similar engagement ring, and that is Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson. Her ring included a Burmese ruby stone surrounded by diamonds, and it is uncannily similar to her daughter's in style and colour.

Princess Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson also had a ring this shape

We adore this unique style that stands out from the crowd, and if it's good enough for royalty and pop royalty alike, then it is certainly good enough for us!

