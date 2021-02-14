Salma Hayek rejected a £200k engagement ring from husband twice - see photo The Frida actress and Francois-Henri Pinault are now married

Salma Hayek married French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault on Valentine's Day, 14 February in 2009, but the actress rejected her now-husband's proposal twice before finally accepting his hand in marriage, and the incredible ring he offered her.

Speaking to the Times of India, the actress said she was "afraid" of marriage, but added: "You must overcome fear to feel free and discover your strengths.

"I am ashamed to admit how many times he had to ask me. Three times! That was the biggest fear I've ever overcome."

When she eventually said yes in 2007, Francois presented her with a stunning five-carat oval-cut engagement ring with two trillion diamond accents on the side, which Brides reports is worth approximately £200,000.

Salma Hayek's engagement ring and wedding band

At their nuptials two years later in 2009, Francois-Henri even added a diamond-encrusted wedding band to compliment Salma's beautiful engagement ring.

The couple first tied the knot at an intimate civil ceremony in Paris, before hosting an extravagant second wedding in Venice in April of the same year.

Salma and Francois-Henri have one daughter, Valentina

A whole host of Hollywood A-listers attended, including Charlize Theron who described the day as a "beautiful wedding".

"I'm really happy for them and they're just a beautiful couple," she said in an interview with Us Weekly at a Film Society of Lincoln Center event in New York.

"We're really good friends, and it really was a celebration of love – that's what it was really about."

In her interview with the Times of India, Salma went on to declare her love for Francois-Henri. "I'm married to the love of my life," she explained. "He is an amazing man, self-confident and feminist, who likes strong women and also knows how to take care of them. There are a lot of strong women with power and determination that when we get home, we like to have someone to look after us and take over the reins."

