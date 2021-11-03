Kristen Stewart's $2.5k engagement ring from girlfriend Dylan Meyer is so unconventional

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kristen Stewart confirmed her engagement to her girlfriend of three years Dylan Meyer this week, but she has actually been dropping hints over the past few months.

The Spencer actress has been spotted wearing a band on her ring finger as far back as September – and it's not what you'd expect. While many celebrities sport eye-catching diamonds or coloured stones, Kristen's now-fiancee presented her with a modern brushed platinum ring with an angular design.

Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, explained: "Kristen's ring appears to be a wide, brushed platinum band with a flat front and square-shaped edges, giving a modern twist on a classic style.

"Because this ring is set in platinum, it won't lose metal over time, so it's perfect for her to wear every day. I would estimate this ring costs approximately $2,500."

The Spencer actress has been pictured with a band on her ring finger

In love with Kristen's engagement ring? There are plenty of similar styles you can get your hands on, including a chic and affordable design from Amazon.

Kristen announced the exciting news that she is getting married while appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday to promote the upcoming Princess Diana biopic. The 31-year-old actress revealed: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it."

She continued: "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

Kristen and Dylan have been dating since 2019

The happy couple have been together since 2019, but first met back in 2013. Dylan is a writer and actress who is known for the films Moxie, Rock Bottom and An American Pickle.

Former Twilight star Kristen was previously linked to Robert Pattinson, Rupert Sanders, Stella Maxwell, St Vincent and Alicia Cargile, but she confessed that she quickly saw her relationship with Dylan as serious and long-term.

Just three months into their relationship, Kristen revealed that she was ready to walk down the aisle and was planning on getting down on one knee herself. She gushed at the time: "I want to be, like, sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.

"I can't say right now because she will find out. I have a couple of plans that are just the coolest things to do. I'm really impulsive. I don't know when it's going to be."

