Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine's Day in 2019, and he presented her with the most spectacular engagement ring. The singer recently sparked further excitement among fans when she shared a photograph flaunting her huge piece of jewellery.

The Firework singer shared a still from American Idol, where she is pointing to her rock with a nonchalant look on her face. She accompanied the image with the caption: "I said what I said [ring emoji]."

The post received over 30k likes on Twitter and fans were quick to comment to gush over the ring. One user wrote: "That ring amazes me EVERY DANG TIME, wow Orlando did such a good job," while another joked: "That ring is bigger than my whole hand."

WATCH: Katy Perry makes rare comment about her daughter Daisy Dove

Meanwhile, one user highlighted the fact the pair still haven't tied the knot, asking: "When's the wedding?"

Katy has an eye-catching cluster ring, which creates the shape of a flower. This may have been chosen as a nod to Orlando's surname, as well as being perfectly fitting for her adventurous fashion sense.

Katy Perry couldn't resist showing off her massive engagement ring on American Idol

The stunning piece is comprised of a pink central diamond and eight clear ones as the petals. The couple's love of flowers has since been further evident, with the arrival of their daughter, Daisy.

The couple shared this loved-up snap when they got engaged in 2019

It is not the first time Katy has proudly flashed her gem, as when they announced their engagement, the star held her hand to the camera to get the flower-shaped ring in full view.

The couple were due to get married in Japan while Katy was pregnant, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to postpone their plans. At the time, she told the The Mirror: "You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always cancelled. We just want to deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now."

The massive engagement ring is so unique

But this stress hasn't fazed the star, and speaking to Stellar magazine, Katy said: "I call myself a 'bridechilla' as opposed to a bridezilla. Orlando and I are united with our approach. It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard."

Katy and Orlando were forced to delay their nupitals

Just like their fans, we are so excited for when the big day finally does come around!

