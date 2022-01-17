4 outdated wedding traditions brides and grooms are ditching in 2022 They were described as cheesy, demeaning and outdated

Much has changed in the wedding industry over the past few years following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic – and there could be some huge traditions that are going out of fashion.

According to new research from Wedinpsire, in which they surveyed hundreds set to wed in 2022/23, brides and grooms may be ditching first dances and best man speeches on their big day, claiming they prefer the idea of more intimate gatherings without the "cheesy" and "outdated" traditions.

Charlotte Ingham, Co-founder of luxury wedding venue platform, explained: "Long standing wedding traditions are taking a back step when it comes to post pandemic wedding planning, deemed outdated and unimportant, a new wedding era takes its place focusing on informal, relaxed celebrations and indulgent wedding experiences.

"The desire to cut the guestlist and opt for an intimate/micro wedding is certainly driving the shift in wedding traditions, instead of incorporating formal speeches and superstitious bouquet throwing, couples want to let their hair down with their chosen few, across a whole weekend or more."

Take a look at the four wedding traditions on their way out in 2022-2023 and why…

1. Throwing the bouquet

The bouquet toss was described as cheesy and sexist

It's one of the most iconic parts in any romantic movie with single women gathering (and sometimes even pushing!) to be in with the chance of catching the bride's bouquet - a symbol they're next to walk down the aisle. But the bouquet toss is not actually as popular in real life in 2022 with a whopping 40% of couples said they were planning to ditch the trend.

Why? Some comments revealed it was for sentimental reasons, including one bride who wants to "preserve my flowers" and another who plans to place her bouquet in her "grandparents memorial garden." How sweet!

Others, meanwhile, said they didn't believe in the tradition, or that they found it a controversial topic, describing it as "cheesy", "demeaning for women" and "sexist".

2. The best man speech

Many could ditch the best man speech over social anxiety

Not everyone loves public speaking, especially when the best man has to carefully find the balance between witty and suitable for the couple's family and friends. In fact, 26% of those surveyed revealed they are omitting the best man speech, with some citing "social anxiety" as the reason.

Other comments suggested that many brides and grooms are hosting smaller, more intimate weddings that don't have the time or the need for one. So breathe a sigh of relief if you're an upcoming best man!

3. The first dance

Again, if you don't like all eyes to be on you then you likely won't feel comfortable having the first dance at your wedding. From choosing the perfect music to working out if you want a choreographed dance, there can be a lot of pressure.

The first dance could be on the way out in 2022

But fear not, you won't be alone if you choose to scrap it, with 27% saying they plan to ditch their dancing shoes on their wedding day. Some couples surveyed said they believe the tradition is "more for the guests than ourselves" – and if there's any time to dictate exactly what you want, it's your wedding day.

4. Family photos

Organising the family dynamics on a wedding day is tough, and while you might be able to keep certain people apart with a cleverly designed seating plan, it's not so easy when it comes to the photos.

According to Wedindpire, 18% of couples aren't planning to have family photos at their wedding.

Instead, it seems that couples want to have small guest lists but enjoy week-long celebrations, with 60% planning nuptials that last longer than a day and 60% considering activities or experiences for guests before and after the wedding day. This could include wine-tasting, yachting trips, luxury spa treatments and culinary workshops.

Over 50% also said they were planning a mindful wedding, with virtual invites, bird-seed confetti and reusable wedding attire.

