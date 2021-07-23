The real cost of being a wedding guest - and how to save money Bridesmaids and best men pay even more

There is no hiding that weddings can be expensive occasions with everything from the venue hire to the wedding dress making a significant dent in the bridal budget, but just how much does it cost to be a wedding guest?

Lifestyle brand LastVerdict has done extensive research to finally reveal the real cost of attending someone's wedding – and the figure stands at a whopping £541.90!

Weddings are now back on in 2021

The breakdown includes an average of £111 spent on a hotel for the night of the wedding, £104.40 on transportation to get there, £72 on a gift for the happy couple, £79.76 on a wedding outfit and £175.74 on the hen or stag do!

These calculations are just for a wedding guest, though, as being a member of the bridal party can see that amount rise. It is estimated to be £865.63 for a bridesmaid and £841.90 for a best man.

Being a best man could cost you over £800

And with hen dos, stag dos and weddings now back on the cards amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions, have you saved enough money to be able to afford to go?

Helpful tips to help you save money as a wedding guest:

Book transportation as far in advance as possible. Booking a train in advance can save you up to 61% on average against buying a ticket on the day of travel.

Shop around for the best hotel price. Use price comparison sites and also ask the bride and groom if they have obtained any discounted accommodation.

Be savvy to save money - how about renting your wedding outfit?

Team up for a wedding present. Last Verdict advises: "If you can, try and pair up with other wedding guests so you can get the bride and groom a present they would really like, while splitting the costs."

Rent your outfit. Renting clothing has become way more popular, and the UK Prime Minister's wife Carrie even rented her own wedding dress! Renting out a wedding guest outfit will mean you have something new to wear without breaking the bank.

