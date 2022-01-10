5 things you need to know about renewing your wedding vows

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The likes of Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, Emma and Matt Willis, and Gino D'Acampo and his wife Jessica have all chosen to renew their wedding vows. But how is it different from a regular marriage ceremony?

MORE: Royal hen and stag dos revealed: Prince Harry, Mike Tindall, Kate Middleton and more

From the legalities involved to the rings and the costs, take a look at everything you need to know if you're thinking about saying 'I do' for the second time…

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

What is a vow renewal?

You may be wondering what the point of a vow renewal is if a couple have already promised to spend the rest of their lives together in front of their friends and family.

However, many married couples choose to have a second celebratory ceremony to reaffirm their commitment and love for one other, particularly if they are approaching a milestone anniversary such as 10 or 25 years together. This is becoming increasingly popular following the pandemic which saw many people change their wedding plans – whether that was reducing the guest list to comply with government guidelines or ditching their destination wedding for nearby locations.

What are the legalities of renewing your vows?

There are no legalities for a vow renewal

In a nutshell, there are none! Unlike the initial wedding, there are no real restrictions when it comes to the venue or ceremony (religious or not!), which can include poetry, readings, speeches, music, the exchange of gifts or something personal.

SHOP: 10 discounted wedding dresses in the January sales

MORE: 7 celebrity weddings to look forward to in 2022: Brooklyn Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian, more

Jeweller Tim Ingle of Ingle & Rhode said: "Following a flurry of covid weddings and restricted ceremonies, we predict that vow renewal ceremonies will be on the rise, giving the wedded couples a chance to live out their true dream weddings with all of their family and friends in larger and more extravagant venues.

"Whatever the couple choose to do on the day, it is important to remember that vow renewals can be extremely personal and do not come with a lot of the restrictions that weddings do, giving the couple total creative freedom on their special day."

How much does a vow renewal cost?

Costs depend on factors such as the venue, date and decorations the couple want

Those getting married in 2022 can expect to shell out around £20,493 on average, according to CompareWeddingInsurance.org.uk, but that figure shouldn't be as high for renewal ceremonies.

Research by American Express in 2017 revealed 19% of Brits either plan to or have already renewed their vows with an average spend of £1,644. Londoners are the most likely to have a second wedding, while Liverpudlians spend the most with costs of around £2,285.

Obviously, costs depend on the venue, rings, date and other factors. For example, a vow renewal in York House, Twickenham on a Saturday costs £248, while The Grand Council Chamber in Bristol Register Office on a Saturday is priced at £947.

PHOTOS: 10 celebrities who boldly rewore their wedding dresses

Do you need new wedding rings for a vow renewal?

Although they are not necessary, many ceremonies include the re-dedication of wedding rings. Many people may use the celebration as an opportunity to upgrade their original ring with a new engraving or purchase a new ring entirely. Here are some of our favourites…

Twisted pavé diamond wedding band with optional engraving, £1,110 with optional engraving, Taylor & Heart

Petite Micropavé and classic wedding ring set with optional engraving, £1,676.88, Blue Nile

What is the dress code for a vow renewal?

Emma and Matt Willis renewed their wedding vows on their tenth anniversary

The dress code depends on the formality of the celebration chosen by the couple. The bride and groom may choose to wear another version of their wedding attire – or like Emma Willis, ask all of their guests to wear a wedding dress or tux!

MORE: Jack Osbourne, Ricki Lake & 6 more stars ringing in 2022 newly-engaged or married

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s brand new bride guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.