Can you get married at Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge's home? Costs, details and more

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge got married at their beautiful 19th-century castle, Chateau De La Motte Husson, back in November 2015.

Now, it's a beautiful wedding venue open to the public boasting twelve acres of parkland, a moat, an orangery, a walled garden, stables and, of course, the 45-room chateau. Future brides and grooms will have to plan ahead, though, since the property's exposure on their television programme combined with the coronavirus pandemic means there is a huge backlog of weddings booked.

Their website reads: "We are currently on a two-year weddings 'catch-up', we will re-open enquires as soon as can!"

See everything you need to know about the fairytale location…

Can you get married at Escape to the Chateau's Chateau De La Motte Husson?

Yes, although they are not taking bookings at the moment, they hope to be soon. On their official website, they explain that their combined expertise make them the perfect wedding planners.

Angel has over twenty years' hospitality experience and is known for her signature vintage styling, while Dick has impressive culinary knowledge and was a finalist on Celebrity MasterChef, making him capable of preparing your wedding breakfast.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge host weddings at Chateau De La Motte Husson

How much are weddings at Escape to the Chateau?

According to The Sun, it can cost anywhere between £19,000 and £38,000 to book the chateau for your wedding depending on what package you choose, and how many wedding guests you have.

The Orangery, which has an authentic Art Deco style, can seat 80 guests for a wedding breakfast. Or if you're hosting an intimate wedding following the coronavirus lockdown, the salle à manger can host twelve guests for a sit-down tasting menu.

Dick and Angel married at the chateau in 2015

Dick and Angel established the chateau as a wedding venue by hosting their own wedding there back in 2015, which featured in the first series of the Channel 4 show.

Angel recently admitted to HELLO! she sobbed on her big day as the couple had spent the past several months working day and night renovating and restoring the neglected property in Martigné-sur-Mayenne. "We were engulfed with exhaustion," she explained. "It was the first time I’d had a bath and I had a little sob.

"We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done."

She added: "But there was a moment, before people started arriving, when it just didn't matter. Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."

The couple bought their 45-room chateau for just £280,000 in 2015. However, the property had stood empty for 40 years, and with no electricity, heating or running water, they certainly had their work cut out for them.

