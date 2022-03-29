The Queen's secret wedding tribute at Prince Philip's memorial that went unnoticed Her Majesty chose very special flowers

The Queen was supported by members of the royal family on Tuesday as she attended a service of remembrance for her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The memorial, which took place at Westminster Abbey, included elements that were planned for Prince Philip's funeral but were unable to take place due to the COVID-19 restrictions at the time - but there was also one very sweet wedding tribute that you may not have spotted.

WATCH: The Queen arrives at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving

Her Majesty was heavily involved in the plans for the service, right down to the floral arrangements which were pretty pops of red, white and blue. The larger floral arrangements featured red roses, carnations and gerbera, white roses, eustoma and large white chrysanthemums and blue agapanthus, delphinium and eryngium (known as sea holly).

Meanwhile, the smaller posies included red freesias, alstroemeria and spray roses, white dendrobium orchids, freesias and eustoma and blue iris and eryngium.

The flowers at Prince Philip's memorial included orchids, carnations and sea holly

Orchids were likely chosen because they featured in the Queen’s wedding bouquet in 1947 – in fact, the monarch chose three types of British-grown orchids: white cattleya, odontoglossum and cypripedium, alongside a sprig of myrtle created from Queen Victoria's wedding bouquet.

The sea holly also echoed the Duke of Edinburgh’s career in the Navy and his lifelong affection for the sea.

For their big day, the royal couple also chose to decorate the tables with pink and white carnations donated by the British Carnation Society, while posies of myrtle and white heather from Balmoral were given out as wedding favours.

The Queen chose orchids for her wedding bouquet in 1947

The Queen and Prince Philip got married at Westminster Abbey in 1947 when Her Majesty was 21 years old. She wore an ivory duchesse satin gown designed by Britain's Norman Hartnell with a 13ft star-patterned train and decorated with 10,000 pearls imported from the US.

The Queen and Prince Philip's marriage lasted for 73 years until the Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away on 9 April 2021.

During their long and happy relationship, the royal couple rarely spoke out about their union, only sharing a few words about their partner. When they celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in November 1997, Her Majesty said: "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."

