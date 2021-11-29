What royals banned from their weddings: Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, the Queen and more The items (and people) that were banned

Royal weddings come with strict protocols and customs, and sometimes things are even banned from proceedings. Here are the most bizarre items (and even people) that have been forbidden at the nuptials of British royalty…

REVEALED: The real reason Prince Edward wasn't given Duke title from the Queen on wedding day

The Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward

Hats were banned when Prince Edward got married

The Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 1999, but they wanted to try and keep their wedding as lowkey as possible. To tie in with their relaxed wedding, Sophie is said to have requested that her guests refrain from wearing hats or headpieces, which are normally customary.

However, some members of the family did go against the suggestion with Princess Anne wearing a small green hair accessory, the Queen sporting a lilac feathered fascinator that tied in with her lace dress and the Queen Mother wearing a full feathered hat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Most expensive royal weddings of all-time

The Queen and Prince Philip

Prince Philip's own sisters were struck off the guest list

The Queen and Prince Philip said 'I do' in 1947 but three very important people were forbidden from attending. Through no choice of their own, the Queen and Prince Philip had to ban Philip's own sisters from their big day.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding suppliers' confessions

MORE: 7 royal wedding guest faux pas caught on camera

The Sun reported that his three sisters were declined an invite to the royal wedding by order of the King because they had all married German princes. The wedding was a mere two years after the end of World War II and tensions were still high in Britain.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex banned phones and presents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had some very firm rules in place for their 2018 nuptials and this included their guests surrendering their phones and cameras in order for the reception to stay completely private. In addition, it's reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also banned guests from bringing presents to the venue. Instead, they asked for charitable donations.

READ: Sarah Ferguson would change this about Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Confetti wasn't allowed at Princess Eugenie's wedding

It may be a traditional part of a wedding day, but Princess Eugenie ensured that confetti was banned when she married Jack Brooksbank. It is believed that this decision comes from an environmental perspective as some confetti may not be bio-degradable.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.