A service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip is set to take place on 29 March at Westminster Abbey, almost one year after he sadly passed away.

For the heartbreaking occasion, royals including the Queen are set to be in attendance – but two members of the family who will likely be remembering the Duke of Edinburgh in private are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unable to attend the memorial in person, so it's possible they will choose to pay tribute to Harry's late grandfather from their Montecito home with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Last year, Prince Harry was one of 30 guests at the funeral service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meghan was advised by doctors not to travel during her second pregnancy – however, she still ensured she sent a very special gift to Her Majesty to prove she was in her thoughts.

The Duchess sent an eye-catching, colourful wreath that stood out amongst the stunning white wreaths from the royal family, which were pictured lying against the pews inside St George's Chapel

Meghan and Harry's purple wreath (second from right) was pictured inside St George's Chapel

The wreath, which was accompanied by a handwritten note from the Duchess, was made up of a variety of bright purple and blue locally sourced flowers – each of which had been thoughtfully selected.

Created by one of their favourite florists, Willow Crossley, the royal couple specifically asked for the wreath to include acanthus mollis (bear's breeches), the national flower of Greece to represent Prince Philip's heritage, and eryngium (sea holly) to represent the Royal Marines.

Prince Harry with his family at Prince Philip's funeral

The wreath also featured campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honour of June being Philip's birth month.

Willow Crossley also did the flower arrangements for the couple's evening wedding reception in Frogmore Gardens in 2018, their son Archie's christening in 2019, and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook at Kensington Palace.

The Queen sat by herself at the funeral

Harry flew from America to the UK and self-isolated at Frogmore Cottage ahead of the service, while Meghan stayed at their home in Santa Barbara, California with their son, Archie.

The Duke joined family members including the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Peter Philips, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

