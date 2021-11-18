The Queen's touching moment with bridesmaids at royal wedding uncovered Her Majesty married in 1947

The royal wedding of the Queen and Prince Philip in 1947 is still one of the most iconic ceremonies in British history. See the candid moment that Her Majesty's bridesmaids helped with her gorgeous wedding train in an unearthed photograph…

The monarch had eight bridesmaids by her side when she said 'I do', and these were HRH The Princess Margaret, HRH Princess Alexandra of Kent, Lady Caroline Montagu-Douglas-Scott, Lady Mary Cambridge, Pamela Mountbatten, Margaret Elpinstone and Diana Bowes-Lyon. In the resurfaced picture some of the bridal party can be seen attentively tending to Her Majesty's train ahead of her walk down the aisle.

The Queen's 13ft star-patterned full court train was absolutely breathtaking and the photos captured from above show just how spectacular it was. Pageboys Prince William of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent were in charge of carrying the train as the monarch glided down towards the alter.

The bride's wedding gown was made of ivory duchesse satin and decorated with 10,000 pearls imported from the US. It was purchased with ration tokens given the post-war era in which the royals married.

The bridal bouquet was made up of white orchids and a sprig of myrtle which had been snipped from a bush grown from the myrtle in Queen Victoria's wedding bouquet.

As with most royal brides, the Queen wore a dazzling tiara. The then Princess Elizabeth wore Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, consisting of 47 diamond bars using stones taken from a necklace Queen Mary had been given by Queen Victoria. The Fringe Tiara, passed on to Princess Elizabeth's mother in 1936, was loaned to the young Princess as the "something borrowed" element of her wedding outfit.

Dramatically, the tiara actually snapped just ahead of the wedding and required a speedy repair for it to look picture-perfect for the major event which was watched the world over.

