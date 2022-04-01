Nick Grimshaw and fiancé Mesh's low-key wedding plans revealed? Everything you need to know about their relationship and wedding

A huge congratulations are in order for radio presenter Nick Grimshaw who announced his engagement on 31 March!

Nick previously admitted he didn't think he would ever get married but instead wanted to host a relaxed party at home. After The X Factor judge revealed that his boyfriend Meshach Henry (or Mesh) had proposed to him, many want to know more about their relationship. How did Nick and Mesh meet? When are the couple getting married? Here's everything we know…

How did Nick Grimshaw and Mesh Henry meet?

Nick, 37, and Mesh, 25, first met in a London pub in 2018, and they knew almost instantly that they were suited to one another.

Speaking of when he spotted his future partner in the smoking area of a pub on Hackney Road, he told Keith Lemon: "Me and my friend were queuing to get in and I saw him and didn’t say anything to my friend and my friend, she was in front of me, so went in and she’s like, 'I’ve literally just seen your husband, that guy, we’ve got to talk to him'." He continued: "I was like, 'No don't do it', and then she did."

This all happened on a Friday night, and Nick ended up cancelling a holiday he had planned for that weekend in order to spend more time with Mesh.

The couple met in a London pub in 2018

"I’d rented a house in Deià for my friends and my mum and my sister, so it was like a family and friends like and then I met Mesh on the Friday and on the Saturday I didn’t go," he explained on Alan Carr’s Life’s A Beach podcast.

The pair started living together at their North London home at the start of lockdown and announced their engagement in March 2022 after a four-year relationship.

Who is Mesh Henry?

Nick and Mesh live together in North London

The 25-year-old trained at the London Contemporary Dance School and was a finalist in 2015's annual BBC Young Dancer. He was also a star at Rambert which is one of the UK's most prestigious independent dance companies.

While Nick has never spoken publicly about his relationship, he has shared several snaps of his beau on Instagram. To mark Valentine's Day, he shared a video of Meshach dancing to Just The Way You Are alongside the couples' dog, Pig, and wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day and remember if your tail ain't wagging this wild, he's not worth it."

How did Mesh Henry propose to Nick Grimshaw?

The radio presenter announced his engagement on 31 March

Radio 1 star Nick announced the exciting news that he was engaged with a string of photo booth photos. Rocking his extravagant gold engagement ring with an encrusted jewel, Nick wrote: "And in gay news this evening….got proposed to, said yes obvs."

This comes after he previously admitted to struggling with his dating life amid his Radio 1 schedule. On what he wanted in a partner, he told The Times in 2018: "I think I want someone to be nice to me and who can teach me things — I’m quite open to that. I always put my career, friends and social life first before. My attitude to boyfriends was: if you do not fit into my life then it’s not going to work. Whereas now I’d be prepared to make more effort."

When are Nick Grimshaw and Mesh Henry getting married?

Nick previously admitted he would want a low-key wedding

Just days after they've shared their happy news, Nick and Mesh haven't released any details about their wedding plans. But Nick previously confessed his ideal big day would be a low-key event at home.

"I don’t think I’d get married. I think I’d just have a party, in my house, or at a local pub," he said in an interview with The Times. "I don’t know why people do those weddings where they get all stressed out and go to the gym for six months so they don’t look like they’ve ever looked and they eat food they don’t like. It’s weird."

