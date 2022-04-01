The Wanted's Tom Parker's unseen wedding video with wife Kelsey leaves fans in tears - watch The Wanted star tied the knot in 2018

Just weeks before Tom Parker sadly lost his battle with a brain tumour at the age of 33, the singer shared unseen footage from his wedding with his wife Kelsey, whom he has left behind with his two young children, Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one.

In July 2018, The Wanted star and the actress got married in front of their family and friends, including Tom's bandmates and ushers Max George and Jay McGuinness, in an outdoor ceremony at Ridge Farm in Surrey. Tom delighted fans in March when he shared a new glimpse inside his wedding reception, which showed the pair dancing and kissing, to mark Kelsey's birthday.

In the clip, the bride looked stunning in a short wedding dress that fell to her knees with long lace sleeves and a backless design. She styled her blonde hair in an intricate updo, and Tom looked relaxed in a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves and grey trousers.

He had clearly taken off his matching suit jacket that he had worn for the ceremony, while Kelsey had entirely changed her floor-length white lace gown.

Tom shared unseen footage from his wedding day weeks before he passed away

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life @being_kelsey have the best day! You deserve the world #unseen #footage #dontlookbackinanger," he captioned the video, which was quickly met with an emotional response by his fans.

"This was the first thing I saw this morning and now I’m sobbing. Happy birthday @being_kelsey, you absolute angel," wrote one, and another added: "Happy birthday Kelsey x wow this brought tears to my eyes x." A third remarked: "Aw Tom I love this, you and Kelsey are a beautiful couple."

The couple met in a nightclub in 2009

Tom met his wife in a nightclub back in 2009, and they built a strong relationship despite his band's busy tour schedule. The star popped the question to Kelsey in 2016, presenting her with a gorgeous ring.

The pair were married for just two years before Tom was diagnosed with inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma, announcing the news in October 2020. He went on to tour with The Wanted and revealed plans to release his book, Hope, which is described as "a book about living" in July 2022.

Tom and Kelsey got married in Surrey in 2019

However, Kelsey shared an emotional message with her Instagram followers to announce Tom's death earlier this week. Posting a black-and-white picture of her husband, she wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

She continued: "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

