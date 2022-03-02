Joey King's $30k engagement ring is one of the most unique rocks we've ever seen The actress announced her engagement earlier this week

If you're anything like us, then half the excitement of a celebrity engagement is catching sight of the ring – and Joey King's did not disappoint.

The Kissing Booth actress, 22, proudly showed off her ultra-unique rock given to her by her longtime boyfriend Steven Piet as she announced the exciting news to her Instagram followers. So how much is her elongated oval diamond from Mociun worth? Experts predict anything between $30,000 and £120,000!

Founder of The Clear Cut, Olivia Landau, explained: "The ring appears to be an elongated oval diamond set east-west on a gold band with a single epaulette and baguette stones on one side. Something similar should cost between 20-30K depending on quality."

Meanwhile, jewellery designer Mark Broumand said the "modern" and "edgy" design could be worth much more.

The actress showed off her Mociun ring on Instagram

"Joey’s ring appears to feature a super elongated oval cut diamond, sometimes referred to as a 'moval' as it combines the long ratio of a marquise cut diamond and the rounded edges of an oval. It looks to be approximately 3 carats facing horizontally," he said.

"It is set in a split shank design with a larger epaulette cut diamond and numerous baguette cut diamonds that lead down to two dark color stones. This design is especially modern and edgy and one of the most creative concepts you will see.

"I would estimate this ring costs approximately $120,000."

The couple began dating in 2019

Joey appears to have a custom version of the Basis ring, which is a 2.02 ct. oval brilliant cut diamond set in 18k yellow gold and retails for $33,000.

Joey and Steven, who began dating in 2019, got engaged on 22 February but only shared the news on Tuesday. Next to a series of romantic pictures of the two, she wrote: "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.

"I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

Joey shared a hilarious update on life as an engaged couple

She revealed: "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice.

"Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

Joey even shared an update on life as a newly-engaged couple on Wednesday, joking that she was already relying on her new fiance for help with her sickness. "What's it like being engaged?? I needed his help opening the Imodium pills," she wrote.

