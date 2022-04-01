Michelle Collins' £57k one-of-a-kind engagement ring revealed following canyon proposal – photos The actress got engaged at Temescal Canyon

We've seen some unique celebrity engagement rings over the years, but nothing quite like Eastenders star Michelle Collins' rock!

The 59-year-old Cindy Beale actress announced the exciting news that her partner of ten years Mike Davidson, 38, had popped the question by sharing a series of photos of her diamond ring – and it's gorgeous. Dressed in a black top, matching leggings and a 'Be Kind' hat, Michelle held her hand up to the camera to reveal a round diamond flanked by smaller diamond baguettes set on a gold band.

The one-of-a-kind rock is reportedly worth around £57,000, which is around 31 times the average cost of an engagement ring in the UK at £1,800.

Although he was not the mastermind behind Michelle's ring design, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told HELLO!: "Michelle Collins' engagement ring is a remarkable balance of tradition and style. They went with a classic round diamond but created a truly unique setting around the diamond to make it their own.

Michelle showed off her unique engagement ring

"I have never seen a ring like that before. It appears to be a 3 Carat diamond and I would estimate the value at $75,000 [or £57,000]."

Opening up about her romantic proposal, which took place during a hike at Temescal Canyon, Michelle wrote on Instagram: "So this happened in #la he got down on bended knee while we were on the top of #temescalcanyon basically no one else around just us .

It’s #beautiful and I’m #happy #10years this April about time I think #magicmike. #Thankyou @val_king_ for having us and making us so #welcome as always! #greatlady."

The couple were introduced by Michelle's niece in 2012

Michelle Keegan was among the first to comment, writing: "Congratulations," while Strictly professional Johannes Radebe remarked: "Congratulations darling."

Another fan added: "Omg!!!!! Michelle this is amazing news!!!!!! Whoop congratulations girl," while a second commented: "Congratulations! Beautiful ring."

The Coronation Street star began dating Mike in 2012 after her niece set them up.

Michelle shares her daughter Maia-Rose with Fabrizio Tassalini, who sadly passed away in 2014

Michelle was previously in a relationship with Fabrizio Tassalini, with whom she shares her daughter Maia-Rose. The former couple split in 1998 and Fabrizio sadly passed away from cancer in 2014.

The star opened up about how she attempted suicide following the breakdown of her relationship. She told The Mirror back in 2014: "I felt like I’d been tipped over the edge. I felt like a failure and found myself sinking lower and lower as the days went on until, in the end, I couldn’t seem to pull myself out of the hole."

