Radio presenter Nick Grimshaw delighted his fans on Thursday when he revealed that his boyfriend, Meshach Henry had proposed to him.

In a romantic post, Nick and Meshach posed together for a string of photobooth style photos, with Nick showing off his extravagant engagement ring as the pair later shared a kiss. The string of photo was labelled: "I [heart] you." He also shared some more up-close photos of the engagement ring, which is of a gold design and features an encrusted jewel.

Nick shared the photos of himself on the beach, clearly over the moon with having been proposed to, hinting at a possible beachside engagement. How romantic!

And in a jokey caption, the former X Factor judge wrote: "And in gay news this evening….got proposed to, said yes obvs."

Meshach also shared the same photos, and took the same vein of humour as his new fiancé, posting: "In gay news, proposed init."

Nick shared the magical news that he was engaged

His fans rushed to congratulate him on the amazing news, with one saying: "That's some bling congratulations!!!"

Another enthused: "Nooooo way!! Ahhh this is the best news. Love you both x," while a third added: "EEEEEK SO HAPPY FOR YOU BABES. COMPATIBLE MATCH BUT ALSO ATTRACTIVE MATCH."

A fourth commented: "Bring on the wedding of the century!!!!!!!" while a fifth penned: "The best news!!! So excited for you both."

Look at that ring!

Nick, 36, has been in a relationship with professional dancer Meshach for three years. The pair, who first met in 2018, moved in together just over a year ago at the start of lockdown and have been enjoying spending time together in their shared North London home.

The 23-year-old trained at the London Contemporary Dance School and was a finalist in 2015's annual BBC Young Dancer. He is now a star at Rambert which is one of the UK's most prestigious independent dance companies.

In a recent post to mark Valentine's Day this year, Nick shared a video of Meshach dancing to Just The Way You Are alongside the couples' dog, Pig. Nick captioned the post: "Happy Valentine's Day and remember if your tail ain't wagging this wild, he's not worth it."

The couple even share an Instagram account @thirtysixandahalf where they can be found documenting their stylish interiors and forays into DIY.

