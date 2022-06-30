Tearful Princess Charlene's 'overwhelmed' on wedding day with Prince Albert - details

Princess Charlene, 44, married Prince Albert II of Monaco, 64, in a three-day celebration that began on 30 June 2011, so why was her big day particularly emotional for the royal?

The South African swimmer and Grace Kelly's son enjoyed a concert by classic rockers the Eagles the night before they exchanged vows in a civil ceremony on 1 July, and they then had a religious ceremony on 2 July in front of guests including Prince Edward, his wife Countess Sophie, and Naomi Campbell.

WATCH: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share touching video ahead of wedding anniversary

During the final day, Charlene was pictured dabbing her cheek with a tissue as the couple emerged from Sainte Devote church at the Prince's Palace of Monaco. She later opened up about finding the big day "overwhelming", but she shut down rumours that it was associated with Albert's infidelity.

Charlene said in an interview with The Times: "Everything was just so overwhelming and there were all the mixed emotions because of the rumours, and obviously the tension built up and I burst into tears [immediately after the ceremony].

"And then I burst into tears some more because I was thinking "Oh no, now the whole world has seen me cry"'.

The royal admitted to feeling "overwhelmed" on her wedding day

She went on to add: "It was such a wonderful three days. Even months afterwards I would get flashbacks and think, 'Oh, my goodness, did I really have the Eagles playing at my wedding?' I think back and wonder how we managed to pull it off."

Charlene's close friend and maid of honour Isabella Kristensen told HELLO!: "It was absolutely beautiful. Albert's speech was touching, Charlene's father’s speech was amazing. Everyone found the whole event to be very romantic. Charlene moved to Monaco for love, and this was special."

The couple got married in 2011

This year will be a special one for the couple, who will be able to celebrate their wedding anniversary for the first time together in two years. They were forced to spend their tenth anniversary apart after Charlene contracted a severe ear, nose and throat infection in May 2021, meaning she was unable to return home to Monaco. In a statement, it was explained that Charlene's medical team had instructed her not to travel.

