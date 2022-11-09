Princess Charlene's mammoth engagement ring from Prince Albert that she rarely wears

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlene of Monaco's now-husband Prince Albert popped the question in 2010 with a very impressive engagement ring – but you may be unfamiliar with the rock as the royal doesn't often choose to wear it.

Thought to be created by Parisian jeweller Repossi, a leading name in handcrafted jewels, Charlene's show-stopping ring features a massive three-carat, pear-cut diamond flanked by smaller diamonds in triangle arrangements.

While she teamed the eye-catching ring with a black lace veil for a private audience with Pope Francis in July 2022, her left hand was noticeably bare when she recycled the same headpiece for the memorial service of King Goodwill Zwelithini in 2021 – and it is not unusual for her to remove the accessory for royal appearances.

Princess Charlene has a huge engagement ring

Charlene's ring is bespoke, making it a completely unique design but if you love pear-shaped bling, we've got you covered.

White gold pear cut diamond ring, £2,250, Fraser Hart

Pear three stone ring, £3,999, Ernest Jones

Prince Albert and then-Charlene Wittstock first met at the Mare Nostrum International Swimming Meet in Monaco when Charlene was an Olympic swimmer. Their romantic engagement photoshoot took place in the courtyard of their palace, Palais Princier de Monaco.

In July 2011, Charlene and the royal married, and the wedding celebrations were epic, taking place over three days. The nuptials began with a concert on 30 June by classic rockers the Eagles, a civil ceremony took place on the 1 July and then on 2 July Charlene and Albert were married in a Roman-Catholic ceremony on 2 July in the presence of global celebrities and various heads of state.

The royals had a breathtaking wedding

The huge guestlist ranged from the Monaco royal family to Prince Edward, with wife Countess Sophie, and even the likes of Naomi Campbell.

Charlene was the epitome of sophistication donning an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk gown, which took three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make.

The couple have two children together, twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, who were born on 10 December 2014 at The Princess Grace Hospital Centre in Monaco.

