Princess Charlene and Prince Albert celebrate special relationship milestone following 'trying time' The couple spent their 10th wedding anniversary apart

Eleven years ago, Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert of Monaco legally tied the knot in a civil ceremony as part of their three-day wedding, with the bride donning an iconic blue suit.

MORE: Tearful Princess Charlene 'overwhelmed' on wedding day with Prince Albert - details

This weekend is set to be a very special date in the royal couple's diary since they will be celebrating their wedding anniversary together for the first time in two years. Charlene, 44, and Albert, 64, sadly missed their milestone tenth anniversary last year, since the former swimmer was forced to remain in South Africa after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection in May 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share touching video ahead of tenth wedding anniversary

During her recovery, Charlene – who only returned to Europe in November having spent most of 2021 abroad – discussed her struggle being apart from her husband and their seven-year-old twins, Jacques and Gabriella. She told South Africa's Channel24: "It's been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly.

"What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my 10th wedding anniversary.

RELATED: Princess Charlene's forgotten crystal-studded third wedding dress is her most striking – photos

READ: Princess Charlene's wedding cake is the most dramatic we've ever seen – photos

The couple at their civil wedding ceremony in July 2011

"Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."

With the royal couple forced to spend time apart, they both set the record straight that there was no marital rift between them. Back in September, Prince Albert told People: "She didn't leave Monaco in a huff! She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else."

He added: "It was only supposed to be a weeklong, ten-day maximum stay, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection all these medical complications arose."

Charlene also later defended their relationship in a candid interview with newspaper Monaco-Matin and dismissed the "malicious" reports they were getting divorced.

The couple sadly spent their tenth wedding anniversary apart

"You want to talk about rumours of divorce or my new home in Switzerland?" she said. "I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumours about my life, my relationship.

"Like everyone else, we are human beings, and like all human beings we have emotions, and weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed."

She added: "We discussed these malicious articles together and he did everything to protect me and our children."

No doubt Charlene, Albert and their two children will spend the weekend privately celebrating their special relationship milestone, and they may even share a public tribute to one another.

READ: Abbey Clancy stuns in beautiful wedding dress - and wow!

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.