Princess Charlene's wedding cake is the most dramatic we've ever seen – photos

Prince Albert of Monaco and Charlene Wittstock wed in a religious ceremony in 2011 – and they truly celebrated in style. For their lavish nuptials, the couple opted for a towering wedding cake, that may just be the most extravagant sweet treat we've ever seen.

Albert and Charlene pulled out all of the stops to ensure their cake made an impression on their VIP guests. It was made up of seven tiers and, always keen to pay homage to her roots, Charlene ensured the cake was decorated with Proteas, South Africa's national flower.

The redcurrant and vanilla flavoured cake was crafted from a mind-blowing 50 kilos of berries and 2,000 edible blossoms and dwarfed the couple who posed for the cameras beside it.

Boasting raspberry pink foliage, cascading white blossoms and small white stars attached to delicate spires that protruded from the incredible edible creation, and a horn-like adornment sat atop the tiered masterpiece.

The newlyweds had the most incredible wedding cake

Charlene and Albert were married in a Roman-Catholic ceremony on 2 July in the presence of celebrities and various heads of state, including the likes of Prince Albert's nephew Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice, Prince Edward and Countess Sophie of Wessex, and supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The happy couple wed in 2011

The gorgeous three-day wedding celebrations began with a concert on 30 June by classic rock band the Eagles.

The ceremony was a star-studded event

For the momentous occasion, the South African Olympic swimmer dazzled in a sleeveless dress with a sheer neckline and tiered skirt. Earlier that day, she sported an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk gown, which took three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make and featured 40,000 Swarovski crystals and 20,000 mother-of-pearl teardrops, according to Vogue.

Charlene's hair was carefully styled in an elegant chignon and finished with a sparkling accessory. The royal clasped a white clutch bag to complete her ethereal ensemble. Her husband similarly changed out of his all-cream outfit for the evening soirée, opting for black trousers and a cream waistcoat.

