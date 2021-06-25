Princess Charlene and Prince Albert to spend tenth wedding anniversary apart The couple will mark the milestone on 2 July

Princess Charlene has revealed her sadness at being unable to spend her tenth wedding anniversary with her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, next week.

The royal has remained in South Africa after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection in May, meaning she was unable to return home to Monaco.

In a statement, it was explained that Charlene's medical team have instructed her not to travel as the Princess still has to undergo and recover from more procedures.

"This year will be the first time that I’m not with my husband on our anniversary in July, which is difficult, and it saddens me," Princess Charlene said.

"However, Albert and I had no choice but to follow the medical team's instructions even though it is extremely difficult. He has been the most incredible support to me.

"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help immensely to keep my spirits up, but I miss being with them. It was special to have my family visit me in South Africa, and it was truly wonderful seeing them. I can't wait to be reunited with them."

The royal had been carrying out conservation and anti-poaching work for her Foundation in South Africa, before she fell ill.

Charlene and Albert on their wedding day on 2 July 2011

Earlier this month, Charlene shared pictures of Albert's visit with their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on her Instagram account.

And ahead of their milestone anniversary on 2 July, the Palace of Monaco announced that they will be releasing a series of ten videos to mark key moments from Albert and Charlene's relationship.

A trailer for the series was released on Princess Charlene's Instagram account on Thursday, and featured many romantic moments from their relationship including their wedding, and the Prince cheering her on when she was an Olympic swimmer.

The clip also showed moments from their first meetings and them raising their twin children together.

