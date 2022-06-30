Abbey Clancy stuns in wedding dress as she marks anniversary The couple have been married 11 years

It's been 11 years since Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch tied the knot.

And to mark their anniversary this week, the mum-of-four had a surprise in store for fans.

Abbey, 36, chose to put her wedding dress back on – more than a decade after tying the knot – and she looked incredible!

Model Abbey shared a snapshot on her Stories showing her wearing the dream gown, which features a strapless corseted top and fitted bodice with a tiered fishtail skirt.

Abbey looked incredible as she posed in her wedding dress

She can be seen posing in the family home, wearing sunglasses and with her long hair left loose down her back.

The gown reportedly cost around £10,000 and Abbey accessorised on her wedding day with a pair of drop earrings and wore tousled waves in her hair. "It still fits @gilesdeacon," she told the designer in the caption. "#11yearsmarried."

She shares four children with husband Peter

Despite the fact that Abbey has welcomed four children with Peter since their wedding, the dress still fit to perfection.

Abbey and Peter, 41, started dating in 2006 and went on to marry on 30 June 2011 at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire. They are now parents to 11-year-old Sophia, Liberty, six, Johnny, four, and two-year-old Tommy.

Abbey paid a loving tribute to her spouse

Abbey also shared a tribute to her husband on her Instagram feed. She posted a loving snapshot showing her posing with Peter and pouting for the camera while he takes a selfie. "Happy anniversary baby," she wrote, along with four love hearts. "I adore you."

Just last year, Abbey revealed the surprising secret behind her marriage to Peter – she hates football!

The couple have celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary

She confessed to the Mirror: "I'd call him at five to three and I'm like, 'Where are you? Why aren't you answering your phone?'

"And he's like, 'I'm just about to go on the pitch.' I'm like, 'Oh, sorry!' The only thing I like is penalties. It's surprising we've lasted so long!" But Peter said he "absolutely loves" how Abbey feels about the game.

Abbey shared the surprising secret to their marriage

He revealed: "I'd come home from football and Ab would change the subject the minute I walked through the door. If I'd played a good game or a bad game, it was gone.

"It's nice to be able to relax at home – straight away it's about the kids, what they've done, Ab's day… She doesn't even ask me what the score is or if I'd played good or bad."

