Princess Charlene addresses Prince Albert divorce rumours for the first time The royal spent most of 2021 in South Africa

Princess Charlene of Monaco has set the record straight about rumours of a marital rift with Prince Albert. In a candid interview with newspaper Monaco-Matin, the 44-year-old dismissed the "malicious" reports.

The mum-of-two spent most of last year away from Monaco after falling ill in her native South Africa in May 2021.

WATCH: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share highlights from their relationship

"You want to talk about rumours of divorce or my new home in Switzerland?" she said. "I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumours about my life, my relationship.

"Like everyone else, we are human beings, and like all human beings we have emotions, and weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed."

She added: "We discussed these malicious articles together and he did everything to protect me and our children."

Princess Charlene has spoken out about the rift rumours

During her recovery period in South Africa, the princess missed her tenth wedding anniversary with Albert in July, with the palace posting a series of videos documenting their marriage to commemorate the milestone.

Now back home with her family, Charlene appreciates the love she has received from royal well-wishers. "I'm very happy to be back home in Monaco and with my family," she remarked. "I received so many positive and warm messages when I was away from Monaco, and I thank them for their support."

Back in September, Prince Albert was also forced to address the rumours, insisting there is no rift between him and his wife, Princess Charlene.

The royal couple share two children together

At the time, he told People: "She didn't leave Monaco in a huff! She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else."

The reason Charlene remains abroad is down to "medical complications" following a "severe ear, nose and throat infection". He added: "It was only supposed to be a weeklong, ten-day maximum stay, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection all these medical complications arose."

