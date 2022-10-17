Princess Eugenie's subtle tribute to Prince Andrew in her wedding dress unveiled - did you spot it? The royal bride co-designed her own bridal gown

Princess Eugenie tied the knot with her husband Jack Brooksbank on 12 October 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, enchanting royal fans in a dreamy backless bridal gown.

LOOK: Princess Eugenie's rarely-pictured second wedding dress inspired by unexpected film star

It's not unusual for royal brides to pay tribute to their loved ones during their special day, be it through wearing sentimental jewellery, or rewearing a hand-me-down from a family member. Princess Eugenie's stunning bridal gown was crafted from British silk chiffon and incorporated a cape, subtly embroidered with a heartwarming tribute to her father, Prince Andrew.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's wedding dress from every angle - and see it's special meaning

The Princess’s wedding dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who worked closely with the royal on the bespoke design of her dress.

The fabric of Eugenie's bridal gown was laced with several symbolic symbols you may have missed, including the White Rose of York.

LOOK: 12 royal brides' spectacular second wedding dresses you may have forgotten

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress fabric was adorned with sentimental symbols

The poignant symbol represents her family's House of York and pays a subtle nod to her father's regional title. The white rose symbol was introduced in the 14th century by Edmund of Langly, the first Duke of York.

The Royal Collection Trust also revealed that the fabric designed by Mr Pilotto and Mr De Vos was embroidered with ivy, representing Eugenie and Jack's home, Ivy Cottage.

READ: Why Princess Eugenie's £10m wedding day tiara was a total surprise

SEE: Royal brides had the BEST 'something borrowed' on their wedding days – see photos for proof

The website reads: "The symbols were reinterpreted in a garland motif which was woven into a jacquard of silk, cotton and viscose blend using an intricate weaving technique."

During several fittings, the dress was developed layer by layer, from the corset and complex underskirt to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt. The dress has a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back, which drapes into a flowing full-length train.

Princess Eugenie tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in October 2018

Princess Eugenie specifically requested a low back to show the scar from surgery she underwent aged 12 to correct scoliosis. The glamorous royal later swapped her ivory ensemble for a blush pink bridal gown at her wedding reception.

While Eugenie did have her family close to her heart when it came to choosing her frock, she based the design on actress-turned-royal Grace Kelly's beautiful gown in the 1955 film, To Catch a Thief.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.