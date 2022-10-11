Princess Eugenie's rarely-pictured second wedding dress inspired by unexpected film star

Princess Eugenie surprised royal fans when she swapped her Peter Pilotto wedding dress for a blush pink bridal gown at her wedding reception with Jack Brooksbank on 12 October 2018.

Not only did the unconventional colour capture the attention of the world, but Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter's decision to base her second wedding dress on a film star was not common among royal brides. Usually, they take inspiration from their loved ones, and while Eugenie did have her family close to her heart when it came to choosing her frock, she based the design on actress-turned-royal Grace Kelly's beautiful gown in the 1955 film, To Catch a Thief.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter stepped out in a divine dress by American designer Zac Posen, complete with a structured bodice and flowing skirt. The only differences were Eugenie's modest long sleeves, instead of the strapless neckline, and the pastel hue which the Royal Family's website said was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the blush of an English rose.

"Mr Posen took his inspiration from the White Rose of York," the website added. In another subtle tribute to Eugenie's heritage, Zac ensured the White Rose of York was embroidered on both the shoulder and back which held together the cape.

Princess Eugenie's blush pink dress from Zac Posen. Photo: Mark Kerrison/Alamy Live News

The gown, made out of silk from the British mill, Biddle Sawyer Silk, went on display at Windsor Castle alongside Eugenie's first wedding dress, her sister Princess Beatrice's maid-of-honour dress, and her bridesmaid Theodora Williams' frock.

Grace Kelly on the set of To Catch a Thief

In the audio guide, the royal explained: "I wanted something reminiscent of Grace Kelly in To Catch a Thief so I showed that for reference and Zac came up with this silk that he’d found from Manchester. Every single draping effect, every single detail, every button, it’s all painstakingly done by him and his team."

Princess Eugenie wore a Peter Pilotto dress for her wedding ceremony

Grace Kelly may also have been the inspiration behind the Princess of Wales' iconic wedding dress. She married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956 in the Cathedral of Monaco with around 600 guests, while over 30million TV viewers watched from their homes.

The movie star wore a beautiful high-neck lace wedding dress designed by Helen Rose, who worked on it for six weeks with the help of three dozen seamstresses. It bore several similarities to Princess Kate's long-sleeved gown by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen when she married Prince William in 2011.

