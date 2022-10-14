10 royal weddings with unexpected songs: Princess Kate's first dance, Princess Eugenie's A-lister & more

Music is such a personal choice at a wedding, so it comes as no surprise that a lot of thought went into picking out the perfect songs for Zara and Mike Tindall, Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex and more newlyweds.

Andrea Bocelli, Ellie Goulding and Elton John are just some of the stars who have performed at royal weddings over the years. We look back at the traditional songs to walk down the aisle, the romantic first dances, and even the unexpected party tracks chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex made her entrance at St George's Chapel to Handel's Eternal Source of Light Divine. The song was originally composed in 1713 to mark the birthday of Queen Anne. Another famous song performed during the ceremony was Stand by Me, which was sung by Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir.

Long-time family friend Sir Elton John performed to guests at the newlyweds' daytime reception at Windsor Castle. His set reportedly consisted of his hits Your Song, Circle of Life, and I'm Still Standing.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's bride Princess Sofia walked down the aisle in 2015 to an Enya song, while Coldplay's song Fix You and Rihanna's hit Umbrella was reportedly incorporated into the ceremony.

The popular music choices continued at the wedding reception, where dance music star Avicii performed. "I met Carl Philip in Ibiza, where we got to hang out and talk for some time," DJ Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, told NRJ. He described the royal as "humble" and said of his performance at the royal wedding: "It will be really fun...it's an honour of course."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Andrea Bocelli was a guest performer during Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in October 2018, at the invitation of her mother – Sarah Ferguson. The opera singer dazzled guests with his renditions of Ave Maria and Panis Angelicus alongside members of the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra.

Robbie Williams reportedly performed some of his hits including Angels at the couple's wedding reception. The former Take That singer was a guest at the wedding along with his wife Ayda Field, while their daughter Teddy was a bridesmaid.

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall reportedly chose the romantic Frank Sinatra song I've Got You Under My Skin for the first dance at their wedding in July 2011.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston

Lady Gabriella Windsor's sister-in-law Sophie Winkleman revealed she performed at the royal wedding reception in May, giving a rendition of one of the bride's favourite songs, Will You Love Me Tomorrow.

Speaking to Sebastian Shakespeare from the Daily Mail at the London Art Biennale, she said: "There were a few tears but I'm not sure if it was because they were moved or wanted me to stop!"

Prince William and Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales made her entrance to Westminster Abbey to I Was Glad by Sir Charles Hubert Hastings Parry. The song was written for the coronation of King Edward VII and has been used for every coronation since then. The newlyweds exited the church to Crown Imperial by William Walton.

The royal couple enlisted Ellie Goulding to sing at their wedding reception, performing a rendition of Elton John's Your Song for their first dance. Ellie has previously admitted that her nerves are one of her standout memories from the performance, and said she thought she was going to be a decoy act for another big music artist like Beyoncé or Lady Gaga.

Peter and Autumn Phillips

Alfie Boe performed at the wedding ceremony of the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn Kelly in 2008.

The singer performed both Ave Maria and Panis Angelicus, the same songs that were later sung by Andrea Bocelli at Princess Eugenie's nuptials.

Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex

For their wedding in 1999, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex made their exit as husband and wife to William Walton's Crown Imperial, the same song later chosen by Prince William and Princess Kate. Music at the reception was provided by a string quartet from the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland, a brass ensemble from the London Mozart Players and the band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York

Sarah Ferguson made her entrance at her wedding ceremony to the Imperial March by Edward Elgar, accompanied by her father Major Ronald Ferguson.

King Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales

Three choirs, three orchestras and a fanfare ensemble played the music for the then-Prince Charles and his first wife Princess Diana's wedding ceremony. Music and songs used included Pomp and Circumstance No.4, and Let the Bright Seraphim, performed by New Zealand soprano, Kiri Te Kanawa.

