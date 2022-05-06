Royal brides had the BEST 'something borrowed' on their wedding days – see photos for proof Did you spot Meghan Markle's ring?

Even the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie followed the age-old tradition of having 'something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue' at their royal weddings.

While some are fairly obvious additions to their bridal outfits, such as tiaras borrowed from the Queen, others are more subtle nods to their families – but they're all equally as impressive. Take a look back at what Princess Beatrice, Meghan Markle and more brides loaned on their wedding days…

Princess Beatrice

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's wedding dress on display at Windsor Castle

Princess Beatrice took the custom to the next level when she married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! Not only did the Queen's granddaughter loan one of the monarch's Norman Hartnell gowns, which was altered for the royal bride for her wedding day, but she also chose another special accessory – Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara.

Pictures show Beatrice rocking the headpiece that was originally made for Queen Mary by Garrard and Co. in 1919, from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria for her wedding. The Queen wore it on her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947, and so did Princess Anne when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973.

Princess Eugenie

Her sister Princess Eugenie similarly paired her Peter Pilotto gown with a tiara that belongs to the Queen.

The Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara was made by Boucheron for Mrs Greville in 1919 and it features brilliant and rose-cut diamonds with six emeralds on either side. She gave it to Queen Elizabeth in 1942.

Duchess of Sussex

For her evening reception with Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle paired her second wedding dress by Stella McCartney with a huge aquamarine ring that originally belonged to Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana.

Earlier in the day, she finished off her bridal look with the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara, which was first created for the Queen's grandmother Queen Mary back in 1932 and loaned to the Duchess of Sussex by Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana put a lot of thought into her wedding outfit back in 1981, but she was one of the few royal brides not to choose a piece of jewellery from Her Majesty's collection.

The late Princess of Wales wore a David and Elizabeth Emanuel dress made of antique lace ('something old'), material from a British silk farm ('something new') and she had a small blue bow sewn into the waistband ('something blue'). The Spencer family tiara was her 'something borrowed', and the main part was a wedding gift from Lady Sarah Spencer to Diana's grandmother Lady Cynthia Hamilton in 1919.

Duchess of Cornwall

For her first wedding with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall wore The Cubitt-Shand tiara from her family's collection.

The diamond floral tiara was also worn by their daughter Laura Lopes for her 2006 nuptials. Camilla chose not to wear a tiara for her second wedding to Prince Charles.

Duchess of Cambridge

On her wedding day to Prince William in April 2011, Kate Middleton looked like a princess in her lace gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and a borrowed Cartier Halo tiara. It was originally given to the Queen on her 18th birthday when she was still Princess Elizabeth.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall's wedding outfit in 2011 included a precious Greek tiara that belongs to her mother, Princess Anne. The 'something borrowed' piece consists of a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by a glittering wreath.

Made for Prince Philip's mother Princess Alice, the Meander Tiara was given to the Queen as a wedding gift in 1947 – and she passed it on to her daughter, Princess Anne.

Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward's bride the Countess of Wessex wowed in a long-sleeve wedding dress designed by Samantha Shaw and borrowed the Anthemion tiara from the Queen on her big day.

