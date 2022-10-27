Queen Letizia's corset bridesmaid dresses belong in a time capsule

Eighteenth-century ladies in waiting were reportedly the inspiration behind Queen Letizia of Spain's bridesmaid dresses – an unusual choice for a modern-day wedding.

SEE: 14 bold second royal wedding dresses: Princess Eugenie's pink gown, Sarah Ferguson's florals and more

The 50-year-old Spanish royal, a former news anchor called Letizia Ortiz, married King Felipe, 54, on 22 May 2004 in Madrid's Almudena Cathedral, with the bride stepping out in an off-white dress designed by Manuel Pertegaz. It featured a high-standing collar and embroidery depicting the fleur de lys and ears of wheat – details from the Prince of Asturias crest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Show-stopping royal wedding dresses that will go down in history

She was joined by her friends and bridesmaids Victoria Codorniu and Claudia González, who wore much more traditional gowns by Spanish designer Lorenzo Caprile based on Francisco de Goya's paintings.

RELATED: Why do royal bridesmaids wear white?

SHOP: 10 multiway bridesmaid dresses your bridal party can't disagree on

In true 18th-century style, their dresses featured lace-up corset bodices, square necklines, ruffle-trim sleeves and full princess-style skirts. The yellow-gold colour was broken up by white lace aprons and matching shawls, and they wore gold polka dot snoods over their updos.

The Spanish bride's bridesmaid dresses were based on Francisco de Goya's paintings

Meanwhile, the younger members of Letizia's bridal party wore matching outfits, including two pageboys who were pictured in frilled shirts with embroidered waistcoats and breeches, and flower girls who looked cute in white long-sleeved dresses with gold sashes and embroidered skirts.

No expense was spared when it came to the outfits – or the royal wedding for that matter! It is estimated that Queen Letizia's wedding dress was worth a whopping £6million, and she accessorised with a diamond tiara, gifted to her from her mother-in-law Queen Sofia.

Queen Letizia's friends accessorised with gold and white snood hats

Some 1,500 attended the ceremony, while the reception featured a two-metre wedding cake, washed down with 1,000 bottles of champagne. In total, the festivities have been estimated to cost a whopping £19million.

Regardless of the cost, the couple seemed very much in love on their big day. During the couple's lavish wedding banquet, Prince Felipe delivered a touching speech to his new wife. "I am a happy man because I have fulfilled my most precious dream. I have married the woman I love," he said, before gently planting a kiss on her forehead.

READ: 15 best green bridesmaid dresses for every wedding season: From sage to floral

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.