10 multiway bridesmaid dresses your bridal party can't disagree on

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Instead of stressing over whether a halterneck or a cap sleeve will suit each of your bridesmaids, make your life simple by letting them choose their own silhouette.

SHOP: 15 best green bridesmaid dresses for every wedding season: From sage to floral

If you're not comfortable giving them complete creative freedom and you still want some uniformity in the material, then let us introduce you to multiway dresses – aka every bride's dream. Not only do they come in every colour under the sun, so you're sure to find one that ties in with your theme, but each person in your bridal party can decide exactly how to style it to make them look and feel their best.

Grecian one-shouldered look? Yes. Classic V-neck? Of course. Modest halterneck? Easy. Plus, they come in maxi or midi skirts, unique jumpsuit styles and plus size and petite sizes. It's a surefire way to please everyone and make your life that little bit easier.

We've done the hard work for you and rounded up our favourite high street convertible bridesmaid dresses. Now, all you've got to do is pick your colour…

Multiway bridesmaid dresses in every colour

Oasis pleated multiway bridesmaid dress, was £96 now £36, ASOS

How pretty is this pleated skirt? Tailor the multiway straps to create your top of choice.

Infinity bridesmaid dress, £69.58, Etsy

Known as the infinity dress, there are plenty of ways to wear this maxi wrap from Etsy, and we're loving the rust orange hue.

Convertible bridesmaid jumpsuit, £78, Free People

Your bridal party can comfortably dance the night away in this convertible one-piece, complete with stretch fabric and a wide-leg silhouette.

SEE: 25 stunning celebrity bridesmaid dresses that will give you serious wedding inspiration

READ: Bridesmaid Proposal Gift Ideas: 15 Ways to ask to ask your friend to be your bridesmaid

Twist and tie maxi dress, £99, Monsoon

This silky-feel multiway dress can be tied and twisted in 15 beautiful styles, and with a matching bandeau to be worn underneath, you don't have to worry about positioning the straps in the perfect place.

Gold multiway maxi dress, £288, Free People

SHOP NOW

Looking for something a little more unique? This halterneck maxi dress is covered with metallic gold detailing, and the tie neckline can be adjusted to suit your preference.

Tie waist multiway bridesmaid dress, was £75 now £56, Little Mistress

Made from chiffon with a satin sash at the waist, this dress has all the makings of a traditional, elegant bridesmaids outfit with the modern twist of versatile straps.

TFNC plus size multiway bridesmaid dress, was £55 now £30.40, ASOS

Available in sizes 18-26, this jersey dress is both versatile and flattering – we love an open back!

SHOP: Best pink bridesmaid dresses 2022: From dusty to blush to mauve to wear for every type of wedding

READ: 23 best plus-size gowns for curvy bridesmaids

Lime multiway bridesmaid dress, was £39 now £12, Oasis

Make a statement in this lime multiway dress with a midi length and a leg split – it also comes in a cute black floral print.

Satin multiway bridesmaid dress, £22.55, Amazon

If you're a fan of satin material, check out this backless maxi gown which comes in champagne, red and more colours.

Multiway bridesmaid midi dress, was £89 now £71.20, Coast

Snap up this midi style in the sale right now, down from £89 to £71.20 – bargain! Navy blue and sage green are classic colours, but you can even go bold with a black version.

MORE: 15 maternity bridesmaid dresses your pregnant friends will adore

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.