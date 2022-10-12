Princess Eugenie's famous bridesmaid practised royal wave with Princess Charlotte - photos

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are marking their fourth wedding anniversary after exchanging vows at St George's Chapel on 12 October 2018 – but do you remember her famous bridal party?

Royal weddings often feature adorable bridesmaids, page boys and flower girls from the royal family, but Eugenie also chose one special celebrity to join her bridal party. King Charles III's niece trusted her sister Princess Beatrice with the role of maid of honour, and her bridal party also included the Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter Mia, and Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughter Savannah.

They were joined by Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's little girl Theodora Williams, who was six at the time.

Photos show Teddy looking cute in a white dress with a green patterned sash, matching tights and shoes, and flowers in her half-up hairstyle. She was spotted practising her royal wave as she peered out of the window of the car next to Princess Charlotte, three, and holding hands with Louis de Givenchy, the six-year-old son of JP Morgan banking executive Olivier who captured the heart of the nation after taking a tumble up the stairs.

Teddy joined Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall and more royal bridesmaids

Opening up about Teddy's role in the royal wedding, Ayda said on Loose Women: "First of all she's never been in a wedding whatsoever, I mean she gave the Queen flowers and said thanks for hosting us, she's only six years old, and she had just turned six, but I did say to her, don't think all weddings are like this. I mean, me and Rob got married in the backyard and our dogs were the bridesmaids!"

Princess Eugenie with her young bridal party at St George's Chapel

Teddy didn't only talk to Her Majesty on the big day, but the mother-of-the-bride, Sarah Ferguson too. The little girl hilariously asked Sarah if she was the Queen while they were having photos taken on the steps outside St George's Chapel.

Eugenie's nuptials also marked the first time that Teddy's face had been seen in public since Ayda and Robbie tend to keep the identities of all of their children hidden to protect their privacy.

Teddy was pictured with Prince George and Savannah Phillips

Alongside Teddy's parents Robbie and Ayda, the royal wedding saw a number of stars arrive in Windsor to celebrate Princess Eugenie and Jack's big day, with stars such as Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in attendance.

Eugenie looked stunning in a white dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which featured a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar, something she has been helping to raise awareness of over the years. She later changed into a blush pink Zac Posen gown for her evening reception.

