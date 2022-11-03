Ronen Rubinstein details prejudice against bisexual men as he marries Jessica Parker Kennedy

9-1-1 Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein has opened up on the prejudice still facing bisexual men, as he takes fans inside his wedding to Jessica Parker Kennedy.

The pair began dating in 2017 after meeting in a HomeGoods in Los Angeles, and Ronen later came out as bisexual in April 2021. Jessica had helped him to feel comfortable enough to share his story publicly, and The Flash actress shared with HELLO! that her biggest fear with Ronen going public was "if people were going to be awful because he was with a female".

Jessica and Ronen shared their news with HELLO!

"We both had to say, ‘You're bisexual. It is either or.’ But people have been amazing," she said.

Ronen added that he hopes their marriage will become a "beautiful example" of strong bisexual relationships: "I spend every day of my life with Jess so [her confidence in us was] reassuring because I’ve heard countless stories where coming out actually ends relationships.

"There's still so much prejudice against bisexual men, especially bisexual men that are in committed relationships with a female.

"I think we are a beautiful example of a strong, solid, confident relationship, and it shows people this is actually possible. There's not that many public examples of this type of relationship and it’s an example of something that should be shown in a positive and beautiful light."

The pair wed in August (Photgraphy: LeRoy Parker)

Jessica also revealed that it was important to her that Ronen “felt like he could talk about it confidently and openly".

The two celebrated their union with a small wedding, which followed Jewish tradition, on a family farm in Calgary, Canada on 14 August 2022.

The intimate ceremony was attended by only 30 guests and it came two months after Ronen, 28, proposed to Jessica, 38, in Portofino, Italy. "We wanted to be married so badly," said Jessica, with the bride wearing a dress from department store Macy's and roping in her cousins to help plan the entire day.

