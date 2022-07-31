Exclusive: Binky Felstead and Max Fredrik Darnton share photos from their dream wedding day

In a HELLO! exclusive, Binky Felstead and her husband Max Fredrik Darnton have shared photos and memories from their dream wedding day in Corfu.

The celebration on 22 July – which came almost a year to the day after they tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Chelsea last summer – was part of a week of festivities that saw Binky and Max, along with around 100 family members and friends, including Binky's former Made in Chelsea co-stars Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth, Millie Mackintosh, Hugo Taylor and Rosie Fortescue, descend on the idyllic Greek isle.

Opting for a "glowy boho bridal look", Binky wore a corseted gown by Israeli designer Liz Martinez. "I felt confident and very 'me' in it," Binky told HELLO!.

The celebration took place on 22 July in Corfu. Photographer:Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

"When I first tried it on, I had already got what I thought was The Dress, but I hadn't felt the feeling I felt with this dress, with any of the others." Max added: "Binks looked absolutely incredible – like in-credible."

The happy couple chose the most memorable of locations for their wedding day: The White House at Kalami. It was home to British author Lawrence Durrell and his wife Nancy in the 1930s, where they were often visited by a young Gerald Durrell, who went on to become the popular author and conservationist.

Binky stunned in a corseted dress by Israeli designer Liz Martinez. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

"I used to watch The Durrells [the ITV drama] on TV and I remember saying: "I really want to go there – it looks like heaven,'" said Binky. "Having it as our wedding venue was a dream come true."

Over dinner, guests enjoyed speeches – including some heartfelt words from Max. "I spoke about how, really, I've married two people," explained Max, who is proud to officially be India's stepfather.

"Binks looked absolutely incredible – like in-credible," said Max. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

"I said I married Binks but I also married into India's life. As I was saying that, India trotted down and stood next to me. It was the most perfect timing. She gave me a hug and said hello to everyone on the microphone – I think she enjoyed the attention."

Binky and Max also told how they are staving off any post-nuptial blues by enjoying a family getaway to the South of France. "It'll be lovely to have some time out before India goes back to school in September. I think it's important to plan something lovely to do after the wedding to beat those post-wedding blues."

Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale on Monday.