9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds asked bridal party to rewear wedding gowns for glamorous Grenada wedding

9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds wed her longtime partner Silky Valente in May 2022 and has now revealed that her bridal party all wore their former wedding dresses to help her celebrate the special day.

Aisha shared that she was "aghast" to discover that many bride only wear their dress once and so it become "one of the most sentimental parts of the ceremony" for her sisters to reimagine or rewear their own dresses.

"I excitedly invited my married friends to wear their dresses again during our ceremony, in lieu of those stock bridal party dresses found in bridal stores," Aisha wrote revealing that some "completely ripped and reimagined their original gown for more contemporary couture".

In response her friends were quick to share their love for her vision with close friend and businesswoman Jenine Howard writing: "Angels basking in the clouds kissed by God's golden rays. Celestial. Magical. Aisha."

"My word!!!! What an awesome idea, & everyone looked stunning," shared one fan as others praised her creativity.

Aisha and Silky, an entrepreneur, wed in Grenada, her parent's home country, and invited her friends and family as well as her 9-1-1 co-stars for the special day.

Aisha had two stunning gown for the special day, a Galia Lahav mermaid-style gown which featured a sweetheart neckline and detailed jewel-encrusted ruching paired with a cape and intricate headpiece, as well as a couture gown from Belle Atelier with chiffon ruffles on the skirt and a semi-sheer bustier.

The actress is now filming season six of the hit Fox drama 9-1-1 which returned to screens in September. She stars as Henrietta 'Hen' Wilson, a paramedic for Firehouse 118 who is training to be a doctor.

Season six however saw Hen take on the role of interim Captain for the firehouse which has forced her to reconsider her future.

"For season six we want to go back to basics, which is a little of what we did in the back half of season five. We want to have more fun with the characters - we didn't get to really do that this year," executive producer Kristen Reidel previously told HELLO!

"Also, I think I'd like to see us mixing it up and not alway having Hen and Chimney together," she added. "Let's do some stories with Chimney and Eddie! That's the hope for next season to just mix it up, and have fun with our people."

