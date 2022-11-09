Who is CMA Awards nominee Luke Combs' wife? All you need to know The country music singer has been married since 2020

Luke Combs is gearing up for a big night on Wednesday as he is nominated for three CMA Awards, including the highest honor of the night, Entertainer of the Year.

RELATED: CMA Awards 2022: Performers, presenters, nominees, how to watch + more

The reigning champ will have plenty of support on his big night, especially from his wife, Nicole Hocking, who has been by his side long before he found fame in the country music charts. But just who is Nicole and how did she inspire some of Luke's biggest hits to date? Keep reading to find out…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Luke Combs and wife Nicole Hocking embrace after huge CMA Awards win

Who is Luke Combs' wife Nicole Hocking?

Nicole Hocking may not be a country star like her husband, but she does work in the music industry and her love for country music is what brought her to Nashville from her native Florida.

Nicole has a degree in civil engineering from Florida Coast University and is now a recruiting coordinator at BMI, Broadcast Music Inc.

MORE: Miranda Lambert's cheeky birthday request for the 2022 CMA Awards revealed

MORE: Why did Alan Jackson walk out of the 2016 CMA Awards?

How did Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking meet?

Luke and Nicole first laid eyes on each other at a music festival in Florida back in 2016. After seeing Luke walking alone, Nicole asked him to join her and her friends.

Nicole and Luke met in 2016

"I was just like, 'Hey, come hang out with us. Why are you by yourself?'" she recalled in 2020, while Luke admitted in the same interview: "I looked bad, too. I was wearing camo gym shorts from Walmart. Classy, classy stuff. And like the oldest T-shirt I owned."

Luke and Nicole then headed back to Nashville where they both lived and grew close. The singer admitted he was the definition of a struggling musician and had nothing at the time, with many of their friends casting doubt over the longevity of their relationship.

"Everybody was like, 'Yeah, this is never gonna work,'" he told People. "I didn't have anything when we met," he added, revealing there "was no publishing deal, no record deal, no booking deal".

However, before they even became an official couple, Nicole inspired Luke's song, Crazy Beautiful, which went on to become a huge hit when it was officially released at the end of 2018 and won him Song of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Nicole has inspired several of Luke's hits

"It made me a little bit shy, but it was awesome," Nicole previously told Nashville Lifestyles. "Everyone wants to have a song written about them!"

In fact, Nicole has inspired several of Luke's hits, including Better Together, Nothing Like You, and Forever After All.

When did Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking get engaged?

In November 2018, Luke revealed on Instagram that he had proposed to Nicole in their kitchen but waited until their vacation in Hawaii to announce the news as the location made for better photos.

Luke and Nicole got engaged in 2018

"She said yes a while ago but this is a much better place to take pictures than the kitchen. Can't wait to spend forever with you! I love you!" Luke captioned the gorgeous photo.

"You're stuck with me forever!! I love you so much, babe," Nicole replied.

When did Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking get married?

After a two-year engagement, Luke and Nicole tied the knot at their beach home in southern Florida on August 1, 2020, surrounded by their family.

Luke and Nicole married in an intimate ceremony at their home in southern Florida

Sharing photos from their special day on Instagram, Luke sweetly penned: "Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here's to forever."

Nicole shared her own post, writing: "Yesterday was the most special day!! I'm so happy to spend the rest of my life with you!"

Do Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking have children?

In January 2022, Luke and Nicole announced they were expecting their first child, a baby boy who was born on Father's Day in June 2022.

Luke and Nicole are proud parents to a baby boy

Introducing Tex Lawrence to their followers a few days after his birth, the new parents announced the happy news on Instagram, with Luke writing: "Welp he decided that Father's Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more.

"Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!"

Nicole wrote: "It's going to be hard to top this past Father's Day. Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.