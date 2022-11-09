NCIS star Gary Cole's second wife models backless wedding dress for lakeside nuptials The actor tied the knot for the second time in 2021

Like several of his NCIS co-stars, Gary Cole, 66, likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, but his second wife Michelle Knapp shared a rare peek into the couple's 2021 wedding.

LOOK: 6 NCIS stars' weddings: Sean Murray's whirlwind, Diona Reasonover's nightmare & more

The actor and the interior designer had an intimate lakeside wedding ceremony in August last year, three years after the death of his first wife. Gary's bride took to social media to share a few photos of their big day, and they perfectly show off her gorgeous bridal gown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celeb brides with the most unconventional wedding dresses of all time

"Married my best friend #garycole and it was nothing but Family, Friends, Love, Joy, Laughter and Fun thank you @stepnickdesigns for the gorgeous floral decor and @kelleelaser for capturing our special day and beautiful memories," Michelle wrote on Instagram.

She shared a kiss with Gary under a floral arch made of picturesque white and pink flowers interspersed with green foliage. With her back to the camera, the backless design of her wedding dress was on full display, alongside thin spaghetti straps, sheer floral panels and a lacy train.

MORE: NCIS Mark Harmon: everything the star has said about his marriage to wife Pam Dawber

READ: NCIS: Mark Harmon played huge part in son’s engagement to partner - details

The NCIS actor married interior designer Michelle in 2021

Michelle wore her dark hair in a pretty updo finished with a sparkly accessory, while Gary looked smart in a black suit, white shirt and bow tie with his grey hair brushed back and a perfectly-groomed beard.

Her followers showered the couple with compliments, including: "You two look absolutely gorgeous. Congratulations and best wishes for a life filled with love and joy."

"Congrats!!! You look gorgeous as always!!" a second added, and a third remarked: "Congratulations to you both! You look stunning!"

Gary welcomed daughter Mary with his first wife Teddi Siddall, who passed away in 2018

It marked Gary's second wedding following his 25-year marriage to actress Teddi Siddall. The Midnight Caller star and the Grey's Anatomy actress tied the knot in 1992 and welcomed daughter Mary before separating in 2015.

They filed for divorce in 2017, but it had not been finalised when Teddi passed away in 2018 at the age of 64.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood's love story with husband Mike Fisher is so romantic

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.