Why did Alan Jackson walk out of the 2016 CMA Awards?

The 2022 CMA Awards are fast-approaching and many of country music's biggest stars will be heading to Nashville's Bridgestone's Arena on November 9.

One man who will be making a return to the ceremony is Alan Jackson, who will be honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. However, organizers will no doubt be keeping their fingers crossed that his appearance goes off without a hitch.

Back in 2016, Alan reportedly walked out of the ceremony when Beyonce joined the Dixie Chicks for a performance to celebrate 50 years of the CMAs.

Prior to the event, Alan had made his feelings about pop stars appearing at country music award shows very clear – he's not a fan.

When asked about his hopes for the CMAs 50th anniversary ceremony, Alan said: "Yeah, they may play some real country music.

"But I understand the dang television station trying to get the ratings with whatever they think is gonna prop it up, with some big event with some other type of artist on there."

Beyonce performed with the Dixie Chicks at the CMAs in 2016

He added: "Yeah, hopefully, it'll be a good country music show for a change."

While many praised the performance despite Beyonce not being a country music singer, Alan didn't get his wish so hammered home his stance by seemingly storming out of the ceremony.

According to one Nashville manager, Alan "stood up from the front row and walked out in the middle of the performance", Billboard reported at the time.

Alan reportedly walked out during the performance

Alan might not be too happy this year either then, as Hollywood star Jessica Chastain and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts are slated to present an award.

However, the 2022 ceremony is filled to the brim with country stars who will take to the stage to entertain the star-studded crowd, including Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, and many more.

