Blake Shelton joined by wife Gwen Stefani at Vegas residency in heartfelt fashion

After recently debunking rumors of a divorce, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are proving that their love still runs deep.

Blake, 49, kicked off his Las Vegas residency, simply dubbed Live in Las Vegas, on January 15. His quick stint in Sin City continues until January 31 at Caesars Palace Resort & Casino.

The country music star brought out several of his biggest hits, as well as some of the tracks from his latest record, For Recreational Use Only, for his 90-minute set. And while it's unclear whether his wife Gwen, 56, was physically present to cheer him on, she definitely was virtually.

For their duet, 2020's "Nobody But You" from the album Fully Loaded: God's Country, Blake had Gwen join him via pre-recorded vocals, with her video projected on the big screen behind him, as the two were able to virtually duet to their tender love song.

Blake isn't the only one holding court in Vegas, though, as Gwen will reunite with No Doubt later this year as well for a residency at The Sphere, playing from May 6 to June 13, making Gwen the first female headliner at the futuristic venue.

Blake in Vegas

Blake also used the show to speak candidly with his fans, gushing not only about this year marking 25 years in show business, but also opening week marking a milestone on the country music charts as well.

"This is the only time during this residency that I'll be able to say this, but this week, today, we are celebrating my 31st No. 1 song that we just had this year," he said, referring to his single "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" from his last album, which is now a number one hit on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

"It's right now," he continued. "It's freaking me out. That's why I'm saying you guys aren't doing the no-drink January thing, because I'm celebrating. This is my one chance to celebrate this thing."

Speaking of which, he referenced the popular "Dry January" trend before breaking out his collaboration with Post Malone, "Pour Me a Drink," denouncing it altogether. "I hope you guys aren't doing that 'no drink January' or whatever the hell that [expletive] is, man."

"It's stupid," he continued, pointing at country music's storied legacy of beer and whiskey. "This is country music, okay? Take the night off if you are."

Blake and Gwen's marriage

Earlier in January, while hosting Country Countdown USA, the "Austin" singer pointedly addressed persistent online speculation of an impending divorce for himself and his wife. Blake and Gwen first met on The Voice and began dating in 2015, tying the knot at his Oklahoma ranch in 2021.

"I started noticing these articles popping up about, 'Blake and Gwen, they're split up,'" he said. "'They're not even seeing each other anymore, they're going through a divorce.' And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … 'Oh, they're back together again!'"

"Another week goes by and we're not seen at the grocery store … 'They're divorcing.' I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, 'That looks so real.' But I know I don't even own that shirt – or, 'Whose car is that?'"