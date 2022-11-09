The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet

Jenni McKnight
The 2022 CMA Awards brought some show-stopping glamour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena with the likes of Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Katy Perry and more on the red carpet
The 2022 CMA Awards finally arrived in Nashville on Wednesday night and some of country music's biggest stars brought some serious glamour to the red carpet.
The likes of Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Katy Perry and so many more turned up the heat when they arrived at the Bridgestone Arena decked out in their finest attire for a night of unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations, and special tributes.
We're expecting rhinestones, figure-hugging dresses, and plenty of fringe detailing.
Take a look below at some of the most stylish red carpet arrivals so far…
Carrie Underwood
Reba McEntire
Ashley McBryde
