Prince William's ex Rose Farquhar looks regal in waist-defining wedding dress – photos The bride wrapped up warm for her winter wedding

Eleven years after she attended the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal wedding, William's ex-girlfriend Rose Farquhar returned the invite to her Gloucestershire nuptials.

Prince William was pictured looking dapper in a black tuxedo for the ceremony at the snow-capped Church of St Mary the Virgin in Tetbury on Saturday 17 December. But did you spot how regal Rose's wedding dress was?

For her special day with George Gemmell, Rose looked beautiful in a demure white long-sleeved satin gown with a belt defining her waist and an A-line skirt. A fluffy white shawl around her shoulders was sure to add a layer of warmth in the winter weather, and she finished off her look with pointed-toe heels, elegant drop earrings and her dark hair curled in a half-up style.

Rose looked stunning in a satin A-line wedding dress with a fluffy shawl. Photo: James Whatling

The overall look has been popular among other royal brides, including Princess Kate who wore a similarly elegant second outfit at her 2011 wedding. After changing out of her embroidered Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown, Kate opted for a simpler gown for her wedding reception featuring a satin A-line skirt, a sweetheart neckline and an embellished belt.

The bride and groom were pictured in the back of a car following their Gloucestershire ceremony. Photo: James Whatling

She covered her shoulders with a sweet fluffy cream cardigan and wore her hair in bouncy curls. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex's first wedding dress featured cropped sleeves and a bateau neckline.

Rose and William dated in 2000 after meeting at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire the summer after William completed his A-Levels at Eton, but before he attended St Andrews University in Scotland where he met his future wife Kate. After their split, the former couple clearly remained close family friends.

William looked dapper as he attended Rose and George's wedding. Photo: James Whatling

The Voice contestant Rose's wedding plans with George were announced in September. Her father revealed that George "could not be a more charming son-in-law for the future," according to the Daily Mail.

"The Gemmells have been friends of ours for years. We’re absolutely delighted," he shared.

