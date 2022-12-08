Prince Harry's private words to King Charles at wedding to Meghan Markle – watch The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in 2018

As the world prepares for the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, which will see the pair explore their high-profile exit from the royal family, we take a look back at a more harmonious occasion, which took place during Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex wasn't given away by her estranged father, Thomas Markle, and was instead given away by her father-in-law, King Charles. In a video uploaded by BBC News, it was revealed that Harry and Charles had a sweet interaction when he presented the bride. The moment would have gone unheard, but a lip-reader was able to decipher what was said, and it's revealed in the video below.

The clip also picked up other moments from the wedding, including Harry saying how "amazing" his bride was, and a sweet moment outside St George's Chapel.

After exiting the chapel, Meghan turned to her new husband and asked: "Do we kiss?" Harry responded by saying: "Yeah," before quickly kissing her.

Sadly, relations between Harry and his family have broken down since his romantic wedding, and a new Netflix documentary fronted by Harry and Meghan charts the fallout.

The first three episodes of the documentary were released on Thursday and in a bombshell trailer for the series, Meghan revealed how she felt the family hadn't "protected" her.

Harry and Meghan married in 2018

In the one-minute trailer, which was released on Monday, the Duke of Sussex narrated: "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories... It's a dirty game."

A photo of the royal family at the Trooping the Colour in 2019 was shown before clips of paparazzi photographing Prince Harry and Meghan were then paralleled alongside old footage of Harry's mother, Princess Diana, being followed by the media.

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," he added, to which Meghan continued: "I realized, 'They were never going to protect you.'"

At this moment, the former actress wiped tears away from her face while her husband Harry comforted her. "I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself," he added. "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

